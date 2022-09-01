Need for additional Parkinson’s nurses to be appointed in Cork

COUNTY Cork is in desperate need of Parkinson nurses, Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan TD (FF) says, as he urged the Taoiseach to intervene to urgently fill the healthcare gap.

Deputy O’Sullivan recently asked the Taoiseach to help with the lack of nurses, with at least six neurology nurses currently needed in Cork.

‘Two of these need to be Parkinson’s nurses,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘We only have six Parkinson’s nurses in Ireland. We have none in county Cork. We need to do so much more. I’m satisfied that I have the support of Micheál Martin and the Minister for Health after I raised this in the Dáil last month. That said though it is an issue I will be focusing on because it’s so important for so many people in the county.”

Deputy O’Sullivan asked the Taoiseach in mid-July to act on the nurses.

‘I certainly will work with the minister for health and with the HSE nationally and regionally to see can we improve that situation,’ Taoiseach Micheál Martin said.