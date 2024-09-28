Nature-loving Naomi, 103, lived a life of adventure

THERE was great sadness at the recent passing of Naomi Mary Hoare in Skibbereen but also great celebration of a life of spirit and adventure.

Born on October 11th, 1920, she passed away peacefully on August 28th 2024 at almost 104 years of age at Skibbereen Residential Care Home.

Her husband Desmond was a Rear Admiral in the British navy in Cobh and they raised their children Judy, Mark, and Stephanie during World War II.

In the early 1960s Desmond co-founded the Atlantic College Wales (AC), as part of the United World Colleges (UWC) movement. The pair travelled globally seeking funding, and entertaining donors and royalty as part of this endeavour. She was an independent force in her own right, and at the college she taught sailing and designed and made wetsuits for students.

In the early 1970s, Naomi and Desmond moved to Ballyisland near Lough Hyne, involving themselves with Baltimore Sailing Club. There, she competed in races whilst also teaching key skills to budding sailors.

She continued to welcome students from AC on their arrival to West Cork and visited new UWC colleges as they sprung up around the world, attending events, making speeches and dining with supporters such as Nelson Mandela and Queen Noor of Jordan.

Naomi was a sea swimmer before it became fashionable, and loved the sea, nature, and the outdoors. She made wine when the fruits and flowers were in season. A keen walker and reader, she also painted, knitted and foraged.

She is survived by her son Mark and daughter Stephanie, daughter-in-law Pauline, and grandchildren Beren, Christopher, and Sinéad.

Naomi is predeceased by her husband Desmond, daughter Judy, and siblings David, Peggy and Tony. She was buried in St Barrahane’s Church in Castletownshend.