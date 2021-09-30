Nadine’s new TV book show

SKIBBEREEN woman and Business Post magazine editor Nadine O’Regan (pictured) is involved in an exciting new book programme on TV. Called What’s the Story? the monthly show is a partnership with Virgin Media and Eason. It will feature exclusive author interviews and book reviews, hosted by journalist, author and presenter Meghann Scully.

The show is live on Virgin Media Player from where book lovers can enjoy inspiring interviews and add books to their reading lists inspired by insightful reviews. The book review panellists are Nadine and author and storyteller Dave Rudden.

Brendan Corbett, head of marketing at Eason said: ‘We’re delighted to launch What’s The Story? in partnership with Virgin Media – this exciting new book review programme will promote great new books that we love and want to showcase to Irish readers in a fun inspirational and informative way.’ Mick McCaffrey, Virgin Media Television, head of news and sport added: ‘We are delighted to support the thriving Irish literary scene and are looking forward to giving a platform to some of the country’s best known authors to share insights into their work and hopefully inspire a new generation of budding writers.’