N22 closed at Farran following two earlier collisions

The N22 between Farran and Ovens remains closed following two earlier collision this morning.

The first collision occurred on the N22 at Garryhesta, Ovens at approximately 7.30am and gardaí confirmed that a female, in her late teens, was taken to Cork University Hospital with injuries, which are believed to be non-life threatening.

However, almost an hour later gardaí attended a two vehicle road traffic collision on the same road at Farran at approximately 8.35am.

A Garda spokesperson said the road is currently closed and investigations are ongoing into both collisions and diversions are currently in place.

Cork city Fire Brigade attended both scenes and confirmed that they used hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate people from the vehicles.