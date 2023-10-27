N22 at Lissarda remains closed following earlier collision

Two females in their 80s and 50s and a man in his 50s have been transferred to CUH for treatment of serious injuries, following a three vehicle collision at Lissarda on the N22 this morning

A Garda spokesperson said the collision involving an articulated truck and two cars which occurred at approximately 9.35am this morning and emergency services were quickly on the scene.

'The driver of the cars, two females in their 80s & 50s and a passenger of one of the cars, a male in his 50s, were all transferred to CUH for treatment of serious injuries,' said the spokesperson.

The road has remained closed since the collision and local diversions are in place.