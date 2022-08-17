Mystery of dead animal displays in West Cork villages continues

YET another dead fox could be seen draped over a sign in West Cork this morning.

The fox was placed on top of the sign welcoming motorists into the village of Leap, with its blood clearly visible on the sign.

The shocking sight was visible from the road as cars came into Leap from the Skibbereen direction, and is not the first time this year that similar scenes have been seen in the area.

This is now the fifth incident of this nature to occur since the beginning of the year. A large dead fox was placed over a sign in Timoleague in July, and it follows the draping of a dead fox and rabbit on N71 road signs at both Leap and Rosscarbery in March.

This was preceded by another incident in January whereby a dead fox was found bleeding down the front of a village sign outside Leap, in a similar fashion to today's events.

Locals are bewildered by the macabre nature of the sight of the dead animals, and it raises the question as to why someone would do this.

It is not clear as to whether each of these incidents are related, but the disturbing sight was an unwelcome one yet again this morning.

