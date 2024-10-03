MyGug takes innovation accolade

A WEST Cork agribusiness has been recognised at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards.

MyGug based in Clonakilty has created an Irish-designed, manufactured, and produced green technology solution for food waste. It converts waste into free clean renewable energy for use on-site through anaerobic digestion. Earlier this year it secured €900,000 in funding from investment vehicle BVP, with some participation from Enterprise Ireland.

The company was formed by Kieran Coffey and Fiona Kelleher and was one of nine companies presented with a ‘Certificate of Achievement for Innovation’ at Enterprise Ireland’s Innovation Arena Awards final at the National Ploughing Championships last week.

It received this recognition as the awards had a focus on ‘Innovations for Future Generations’. The Innovation Arena showcased innovators with pioneering solutions which will deliver efficiencies in animal science and technology, agri-engineering, digital technologies, animal health and nutrition, sustainability and climate action, and farm health

and safety.