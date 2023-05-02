Music Festival takes a break after 30 years in Bandon

THE Bandon Music Festival, which normally takes place on the June bank holiday weekend, will not be taking place this year after organisers announced this week that they are taking a break.

Running for almost 30 years, the festival attracted some of the biggest bands in the country such as The Academic, Wild Youth, The Riptide Movement, Mundy and many more to Bandon every summer.

Speaking to The Southern Star, committee member Carol Crean said that events likes these have cycles and that it’s time for a rethink.

‘Everything changes and you need to have new blood and new ideas, and maybe change it up into something different.

‘But in its current format, it was too much work for too few people,’ said Carol.

‘There were only six of us in the committee but we are very proud that we were able to bring such great music to Bandon, despite not having a major sponsor for the past few years.’

Last year’s event, which was held after a break of two years due to the pandemic, was well attended, but Carol said they are also weather-dependent on drawing festival goers to the town.

‘We are also very proud that this festival lasted for so long and we are not saying it’s the end, but we’re just saying we need to have a rethink,’ she added.

Carol said it’s been on the cards since January and she cited the late Mark O’Mahony of O’Mahony’s Bar as someone that they had always relied on.

‘Mark would always be there with a helping hand to liaise with the gardaí.

‘He was my go-to fella for anything. He was fantastic.’

Carol said the response online to the news about the festival has also been overwhelmingly positive, with lots of message of support and thanks for the memories.

‘It’s a case of watch this space now.

‘We might meet up later in the year to see what ideas are floating about.

‘We will notify people on our Facebook page.’