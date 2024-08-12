Murt O’Sullivan remembered as ‘a fabulous historian’ and as ‘a thorough gentleman’

THE late Mortimer (Murt) O’Sullivan from Upton, who died last Friday, July 26th, following an accident, has been described as ‘an educator, gaeilgeoir and a historian.’

Kinsale Cultural & Heritage Society paid tribute to Murt, who taught Irish at St Brogan’s College in Bandon for many years. and said he always made himself available to anyone seeking information on the War of Independence.

‘Not only was he an educator, but he was also a gaeilgeoir and of course a fabulous historian too. A kind individual, who was a thorough gentleman.’

Murt was also involved in the Toastmasters, with many clubs paying tributes to him. Powdermills Toastmasters Club in Ballincollig said he played an integral role in their club over many, many years.

‘He was a wonderful public speaker and storyteller and we all learned so much from him. Above all, he encouraged each member, old and new to achieve their potential. We are richer for knowing him but poorer for his passing.’

Cork North West Fianna Fáil TD Aindrias Moynihan said Murt had so much history and was always willing to share his knowledge.