Murder investigation launched following death of Adrigole man

GARDAÍ in Cork city have launched a murder investigation into the death of Florrie O'Sullivan, who was originally from Adrigole but living in Cork city.

The 68-year-old had been assaulted at Glentrasna Court in The Glen in Cork city on March 11th last, but he died at CUH on Thursday, April 6th.

An incident room has been established at Watercourse Road Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer. A family liaison officer has been appointed and will keep the family informed of the investigation.

A post-mortem was completed by State Pathologist, Dr Margot Bolster yesterday and the results of which are not being disclosed for operational reasons.

A Garda spokesperson said investigating Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance with this investigation.

'Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who was in the Glentransa Court area of The Glen on Saturday, 11th March 2023 between 7.30pm and 8.30pm, and who witnessed the incident or who may have information that could assist the investigation.'

'Gardaí would also appeal to people who may have video footage of the incident, to make this available to Gardaí.'

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Mr O'Sullivan is survived by his brothers, Sean and Paddy and sister Noreen and his funeral will take place on Monday following requiem mass in St Fachtna's Church in Adrigole.