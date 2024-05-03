Municipal districts ‘in need of more accountability’

A LOCAL election candidate has called for an urgent review of the Cork Municipal District in its current form because he believes it’s a ‘faceless authority’ which is answerable to nobody.

Speaking to The Southern Star, candidate Padraig O’Reilly (FF), who is running in the Skibbereen area said that it is 10 years since the establishment of the districts, which created a centralised authority with no local government.

The establishment of the municipal districts was underpinned by the objectives set out in 2001, he said, and a core objective was to review structures and introduce more effective democratic arrangements, to increase efficiency and provide better value for money, said Padraig.

‘It is evident across West Cork that the objectives of putting people first is not being met,’ he added.

He also said the lack of communication between the municipal district executive, councillors and communities is of concern, as is accountability, and highlighted the Ring Road in Clonakilty where, he claims, two cars cannot fit down the road at any one time.

Padraig, a former Clonakilty town mayor and a retained firefighter with Cork County Fire Service, said he has seen first-hand how the former town councils worked so well for the greater good of the local area.

‘If anything, I feel we have taken a step back when it comes to putting the community first under the present municipals districts structure and this was one of the reasons why I have put my name forward for election.

‘It is slightly concerning that no other candidate or sitting councillor has called for this review to date. I would like to think that all candidates are standing for election to develop positive change and sustainability for our community. I feel by calling for a review of this and amendments, then we can make our community a better place for all.’