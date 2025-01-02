Multiple weather warnings issued for West Cork

MET Éireann has this morning issued multiple yellow weather warnings for West Cork.

The first, a yellow advisory for ice and low temperatures is in place from 6PM on Thursday, 02nd January until 11am Friday, 03rd January. Met Éireann says: 'Very cold with widespread frost and ice as temperatures fall to -3'

The second, issued minutes later is a yellow warning for sleet and snow. The snow advisory is in place from midnight Saturday, 04th January until midnight on Monday, 06th January.

According to Met Éireann, 'A spell of rain will spread northwards over Ireland during the course of Saturday, turning to sleet and snow in some areas.

'Rain, sleet and snow will continue for a time on Sunday before clearing eastwards into the Irish Sea.

'Significant accumulations of snow are likely in some counties.'

Possible impacts:

Hazardous travelling conditions

Animal welfare issues

Travel and service disruption

Check back here for updates.