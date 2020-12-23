‘Multiple calls for help’ received by Cork County Council as floods hit West Cork again

PARTS of West Cork suffered heavy rainfall overnight and flooding occurred on a number of roads across as a result.

Thankfully, many locations that had suffered flooding earlier in 2020 escaped on this occasion, but unfortunately some other locations were badly hit. The worst affected areas included roads near Skibbereen, Drimoleague, Rosscarbery, Drinagh, Dunmanway, Ballineen-Enniskeane, Macroom and Cloghroe.

In response to this, Cork County Council said its crews worked throughout the night to prevent flooding at a number of locations and to clear fallen trees.

‘Multiple calls for assistance were received by the Council’s emergency on-call number and were managed by the on-call crews,’ it said in a statement, issued this afternoon.

‘There are many crews working throughout the county today dealing with the after effects and this will continue for the remainder of the day. The R588 between Enniskeane and Coppeen suffered significant damage. The R587 near Ardcahan bridge is currently closed.’