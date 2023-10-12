Much-loved Michael lived simply and well

THE late Michael McCarthy, who died last month, was wise – and not just about gardening.

He knew the names of plants, how to care for them, and he was something of a master when it came to lawn maintenance.

After years working at the former Fastnet Foods at Marsh Road, Skibbereen, it became his profession.

It was also a type of practice for him, in the Zen sense, because he extended that knowledge and help to others.

Nature was more than something he did. He lived it, and could be relied upon to curb the frustrations of younger gardeners with his natural wisdom.

He’d often offer gentle encouragement like: ‘You have to garden in between the showers.’ And, when dealing with stresses, he’d advise: ‘You have to listen to thunder.’

He was generous too. There is, for example, a huge Holly tree still living in my garden that was – when it first arrived – barely the size of a twig. Movie fans will appreciate the fact that I have named it ‘Groot.’

Ask Michael anything and he’d know the answer. He wasn’t one for rushing at jobs, preferring instead the ‘small jobs, slowly done’ approach, which is the mark of a true gardener.

Michael began his working life at the age of 13 and continued until he was 87 – never having missed a day’s work.

A lot of people in Skibbereen knew him because despite his relatively short stature he was a big figure in the local athletics club. He was, in fact, a champion runner.

Although it may sound stranger than fiction, Michael was known to cycle from Brade to Kealkil, participate in a race, and then cycle home again.

While gardening, he’d talk of training and having gone to bed tired, waking up tired, and doing the same training schedule all over again. He was, in that regard, committed. Very persistent.

He ate well, potatoes and veg that he’d grown in his garden in his beloved Brade in Union Hall, produce he wasn’t adverse to sharing.

Michael, better known as Mickey, endeared himself too to all who worked in The Southern Star because on Thursday he’d be there to help with ‘dispatch’, the bundling of papers for distribution.

A good man can mix in any company, and in our company, he was always held in high regard. Of course, having a good sense of humour helped.

Seán Mahon, managing director of The Southern Star described Michael as ‘a great character. When he worked in the Southern Star offices, helping with the newspaper’s dispatch, he was always smiling and helpful. He was a lovely man,’ he said.

Michael’s niece Angela Piper told The Southern Star: ‘He was fabulous. He lived a very simple, ordinary life. He believed in healthy living, fresh air, eating well and exercise. And gardening was his life and his love.’

Michael shared his home and garden with his donkeys and his dogs, and he visited his nieces and nephew, Angela, Bernadine, Lucy, and Michael, every Sunday, without fail.

It is clear from the condolences on RIP that Michael, who died on September 26th, at the age of 93, was properly known.

One person demonstrated this by quoting 2 Timothy 4:7: ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.’ It sums him up because Michael lived simply and he lived well.