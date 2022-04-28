Mount Saint Michael win all-island debating final!

Rosscarbery’s Mount Saint Michael has won the prestigious annual Concern Debates contest in a final against Athenry-based Coláiste an Eachréidgh earlier today.

The debating champions - Lauren O’Donovan (16), Orna O’Brien (16), Ellie McCarthy (16) and Orla Tobin (16) – successfully opposed the motion, ‘Ireland must remain committed to military neutrality' in the event which was broadcast live on YouTube by Concern Worldwide.

The Concern Debates final can be watched back on Concern’s YouTube channel using this link: .

See next week's paper for the full story