News

Mount Saint Michael win all-island debating final!

April 28th, 2022 2:37 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

The all-island winning debating team from Mount Saint Michael, Rosscarbery

Share this article

Rosscarbery’s Mount Saint Michael has won the prestigious annual Concern Debates contest in a final against Athenry-based Coláiste an Eachréidgh earlier today.

The debating champions - Lauren O’Donovan (16), Orna O’Brien (16), Ellie McCarthy (16) and Orla Tobin (16) – successfully  opposed the motion, ‘Ireland must remain committed to military neutrality' in the event which was broadcast live on YouTube by Concern Worldwide.

The Concern Debates final can be watched back on Concern’s YouTube channel using this link: .

See next week's paper for the full story

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.