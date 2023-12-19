Motorists urged to avoid road traffic collision on Skibbereen Road

Motorists have been advised that there are long tailbacks in and out of Skibbereen as traffic has been averted to avoid the scene of a road traffic incident involving a single vehicle at Cork Road, Skibbereen.

The site of the accident is on the N71, just past the ESB power station, about 2km from Skibbereen on the road to Leap.

The accident occurred at about 6pm and all of the emergency service – the ambulance, fire brigade and gardaí – are on site dealing with the situation.

All of the heavy, end of day traffic is being diverted away from the collision via a side road, which comes out at the western side of Derryleigh Bridge until a tow truck clears the site.

Motorists are being advised to take care approaching that stretch of roadway and to avoid it if at all possible.