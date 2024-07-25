More events for families at this year’s Ellen Hutchins festival

THIS year‘s Ellen Hutchins Festival, taking place in the Bantry area, runs during Heritage Week from August 17th August to 25th, with an increased number of activities for children and families based on botany.

In memory of Ireland’s most famous botanist, Ellen Hutchins from Ballylickey, the festival is now a well-established event in the summer calendar for fans of plants, nature and adventure.

There is also a wonderful range of botany walks and talks and botanical art and crafts workshops for adults.

The family action starts on Saturday August 17th at Future Forests, Kealkil, with the free family adventure, Plant Detectives. Follow the trail to find hidden baskets and discover fascinating facts about plants. Then use microscopes and hand lenses to see beautiful, hidden details on leaves and mosses.

On Sunday 18th, the festival is at the Bantry Show with seaweeds and marine biologist Frances Gallagher on hand to share microscopes and hand lenses.

Botanical artist Shevaun Doherty will be painting seaweed, while historical re-enactor Carrie O’Flynn, in costume from Ellen’s time – the early 1800s – will help you to try letter writing with a quill pen.

In parallel, in Glengarriff, there is a family Green Sketching workshop with Anne Harrington Rees.

During the week the children’s and family activities continue with art workshops on moss at the workshop in William Street in Bantry. There will be free children’s nature art sessions on Wednesday afternoon under shelter in the gardens of Bantry House, and a free ‘junior ranger’ session in Glengarriff Woods on Thursday afternoon.

On Saturday 24th the shore at Gearhies on the Sheep’s Head peninsula is the location for a beach and rock pool exploration to find as many sea creatures and seaweeds as possible. This fun and educational family event is led by the local marine enthusiast and campaigner Dolf D’Hondt, chair of the Fair Seas steering committee and local Coastwatch co-ordinator.

See www.ellenhutchins.com for the festival programme, details of events and booking information.