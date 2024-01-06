More cold weather on the way

Met Éireann has issued a cold weather advisory notice as temperatures drop to include sharp or severe frost, icy patches, and dense fog at times, which could make driving conditions difficult.

Met Éireann said the transition to colder weather is currently underway as high pressure stretching from Russia to Scandinavia begins to retrogress towards Greenland allowing a cold easterly air-flow to become established over Ireland this weekend.

A big change in the weather is forecast over the coming days as the relatively mild weather of recent weeks is replaced by much colder conditions this weekend and next week.

'After such a mild November, the upcoming cold spell will be a shock to the system for many,’ said meteorologist Matthew Martin.

The cold weather across Ireland this weekend and over the coming week could lead to dangerous travelling conditions.

The advisory notice is in effect from 4pm today until 10.30pm on Friday, January 12th so take care over the weekend and next week, and maybe check in with elderly or vulnerable neighbours.

The cold air-mass forecast to move over Ireland could result in maximum daytime temperatures dropping back to single figures over the weekend.

Next week, it looks set to turn even colder. After relatively benign winter weather on Monday and Tuesday with lots of sunshine and just some showers, a much colder northeasterly air-flow is currently forecast to become established over Ireland by Wednesday.