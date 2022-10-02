Money laundering conviction for man in PlayStation scam

A KINSALE man has been convicted of money laundering after he provided his bank account details to those behind a PlayStation scam.

Darragh Canty (23) of 1 St Eltins Crescent, Kinsale pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering and two counts of theft at Bandon District Court last week.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that the incidents occurred in April of last year when the defendant answered an ad on Facebook that was seeking people to sell PlayStation 5s where they would get paid a commission.

Mr Canty provided his Irish bank account details to them and on two occasions money was lodged into his account and forwarded onto a foreign bank account.

‘We know of two injured parties who answered the ads and one was Saah Faylah who lodged €550 into Mr Canty’s bank account on April 21st, but never received a PlayStation. Two days later on April 23rd Liga Uldrike transferred €510 into the same bank account and didn’t receive anything,’ said Sgt Kelly.

‘Mr Canty was to receive a €40 commission for facilitating each sale and there were two other payments made which are not before the courts.’

The court heard that Mr Canty has 19 previous convictions, including five under appeal.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client, who couldn’t work at the time, answered an ad as he was looking for income and saw that they were looking for a salesperson.

‘The fatal mistake he made was providing his bank account details as he thought he’d get his wages through this.

‘ He was used by more deviant minds and he was candid to gardaí about what he did and expresses his regret and is embarrassed by what has happened,’ said Mr Taaffe, who added that his client was naïve and stupid in facilitating this.

‘He accepts his culpability and I’m asking you not to impose a custodial sentence.’

He added that his client is currently working and handed into court a reference from his employer.

Judge James McNulty observed that Mr Canty is well acquainted with the court and that at 23 years of age he ought to know full well that what was going on ‘was irregular’ and he was satisfied that he was ‘criminally involved.’

Judge McNulty also noted that 18 months after the incident ‘not a dollar’ has been paid to the people who lost their money and that there was no money produced in court.

He sentenced him to six months on each charge which is to run concurrently and recognisances for an appeal were fixed in the defendant’s own bond of €100 with no cash required.