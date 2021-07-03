‘Molly Malone’ creator forever remembered with gift for Schull

MEMORY of the noted sculptor Jeanne Rynhart will live on in a work of art donated to Schull Community Hospital.

Her family donated The Girl With the Basket of Flowers to the hospital in an act of reciprocity for the unstinting care the staff afforded Jeanne before her death in June 2020. The work of art has essentially been transplanted from Jeanne’s own home at Ballylickey.

And while it is not as imposing as her more famous works – such as the Molly Malone statue in Dublin or the Annie Moore statues in Cork and Ellis Island – it does have special significance for the family and will, no doubt, bring joy to the residents as it sits in the gardens of the West Cork facility.

The director of nursing at Schull Community Hospital Roisin Walsh thanked the Rynhart family for the sculpture, which has been given pride of place in the courtyard garden. ‘All of us feel privileged to receive this beautiful donation from the Rynhart family,’ said Roisin.