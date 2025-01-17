Molly in the studio after hitting fundraising target

WEST Cork singer songwriter Molly O’Mahony has started recording her new album after reaching her Kickstarter target this month.

Ballydehob talent Molly launched a Kickstarter campaign titled ‘Molly O’Mahony is Making a new Album!’ which set a fundraising target of €17,300.

The final tally for the campaign was €19,486, which surpassed the fundraising target, and which Molly called ‘amazing’.

‘I want to express my gratitude once again to the 271 of you who got behind this campaign and absolutely drove it home this past week!’ Molly wrote on social media. ‘I’m so delighted. Such a far cry from my wakeful nights worrying about it a mere fortnight ago!

A truly wonderful start to 2025 for me. And all thanks to you.’

Molly said she is ‘wasting no time at all, and beginning rehearsals at the weekend and beginning recording last Monday.

After her first solo album House of David created such a big impression, there’s a lot of anticipation for Molly’s new album.

She released an EP called House of David: Extension at the start of last month to coincide with a series of live shows.

But her bigger plan was to record a second album, and the target amount helps to cover the cost of hiring the Black Mountain Studio in Dundalk in Co Louth, and allow Molly to pay her musicians, engineer, and producer.

‘It’s not possible to make an album unless you are backed by a big record label. This, really, is the only way open to the smaller artists to gather funds,’ Molly told The Southern Star last month.

‘The other reason is that it is a really lovely way of involving your followers, and your community, in making it because everyone feels a little bit involved, a bit invested, in the process.’

Kickstarter is an all or nothing platform, which means a project must end at or above its funding goal in order to be successful.

This meant a nervous wait for Molly, who had raised more than €9,000 but still needed almost €8,000 more with just two weeks to go to Christmas.

In the run-up to Christmas, she thought she had reached her target on Christmas Day, but her pledge total was then reduced, leaving Molly facing an anxious wait and a cash shortfall, leaving her €2,000 short.

But the good news was confirmed on Saturday, December 28th as Molly reached her target.