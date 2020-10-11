Molly goes the Extra mile

Ballydehob Molly O’Mahony – a member of well-known group Mongoose and a recent musical guest on The Southern Star’s Coronavirus Podcast – will be the only Cork singer taking part in a new initiative that will see established and emerging artists perform full live shows that are streamed weekly online. Having started off last month, the ‘Extra Sessions’ will be recorded at Temple Bar’s ‘Wild Duck’ and supported by a full team of sound engineers, lighting experts and stage crews. Molly, joined by Mabel Thew, Niamh Regan and Ultan Conlon, will play ‘unplugged’ on Thursday November 19th as a platform for new and emerging talent. Singer Mary Coughlan recently played and those lined up to play over the coming two months include Picture House, Nicky Kelly, Niamh Kavanagh and Jafaris. In addition to each participant being paid fully for their work, the ‘Extra Sessions’ will donate the footage to the artist for their own promotional use once it has been transmitted all in the hopes of boosting their industry as well as their profile. Tune in every Thursday at 8pm until midnight on www.Extra.ie