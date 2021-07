Met Éireann has issued a 'Moderate Advisory' weather warning for Cork in the coming days.

A cold front crossing the country on Monday afternoon is set to bring widespread heavy and possibly thundery showers.

The warning also says that downpours will result in hazardous driving conditions and may lead to spot flooding.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms will become widespread again during Wednesday.

The warning is valid until Thursday, July 29th at 5am.