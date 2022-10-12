Mobile vaccination unit to open in West Cork

WEST CORK will be home to the country's first Covid-19 mobile vaccination unit this winter.

The HSE have confirmed in a statement that they have twelve of these units planned for installation around the country, but West Cork took delivery of the first vehicle recently.

The vehicle will initially be used to add capacity to the vaccination programme in residential care facilities, making it easier and faster for healthcare workers to get vaccines this winter, and will also provide flu vaccinations for healthcare workers in the region.

Cora Hayes, vaccination lead at the West Cork vaccination centre, said the team in Bantry is delighted to be making vaccination as accessible as possible for key target groups this winter.

'Our Cork Kerry community healthcare West Cork vaccination team has completed close to 75,000 vaccinations since the start of the COVID-19 vaccination programme,' she said.

'Most of these were completed through the vaccination centres in Clonakilty and Bantry but 1250 were completed during visits to homes, to residential care facilities, to an island clinic, to international protection accommodation service and to workplaces.

'We are delighted to now have a mobile vaccination unit in West Cork which will allow us to offer a more flexible service and improve accessibility for the people of the region.'

The HSE are encouraging people to book their next Covid-19 vaccination as soon as it is due. The public can continue to make their appointments for Covid-19 boosters or initial vaccination at hse.ie/covid19vaccine or by ringing HSELive on 1800 700 700.