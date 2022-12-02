Mizen could get new bench for reflection time, like Malin Head

CORK County Council is to consider a request to allow a bench for reflection to be placed at Ireland’s most southerly headland.

Cllr Ross O’Connell raised the issue at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District and described how The Bench of Hope project aims to raise awareness of mental health difficulties.

He said the bench design – which is not visually intrusive – has already been broadly welcomed since it was installed at Malin Head.

Now, he said, the organisers want to provide a similar bench at Mizen Head.

Both headlands, he said, have been significant markers for lots of individuals and groups who have done fundraisers for charities, and raised awareness of various health and societal issues.

The councillor said representatives from the Bench of Hope project have already met with management at the Mizen Head visitor centre and they ‘support the idea of installing the bench in the car park, east of the Bord Fáilte sign.’

Cllr O’Connell said there would be ‘no cost to the Council’ because funds raised by the Bench of Hope project would cover it 100%, including installation.

‘This would be a gift to our area,’ said Cllr O’Connell, whose proposal was supported by Cllr Caroline Cronin (FG), and the Municipal District chairman Cllr Declan Hurley (Ind).

A senior executive officer said that the County Council would have to be ‘careful and not have a proliferation of signs etc at headlands,’ but Cllr Cronin was of the opinion that ‘one bench would not upset the aesthetics of Mizen Head.’