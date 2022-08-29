‘Miracle’ dog Seamus makes guest appearance at market

A MIRACLE dog called Seamus who died on a vet’s table last year before being resuscitated, was the star of the day at Skibbereen’s farmers’ market last Saturday.

Seamus, a four-year-old German Shepherd/Collie cross was rehomed as a pup and joined the Ryan family, who loved him immediately.

In a tragic turn of events, he was the victim of a hit-and -run last year which left him with a collapsed lung, fractured spine and severely broken leg.

He was found about 45 minutes after the incident and rushed to the vet, where he died on the table.

However, the vet at the Sunbeam clinic in Cork was able to resuscitate Seamus, remarkably, and much to the delight of his owners.

He has been rehabilitating since then, with multiple operations, leaving him with metal plates in his leg and a permanent limp.

Despite the traumatic experience, Tory Joyce of West Cork Animal Welfare Group says that Seamus remains as happy as ever. ‘He has a real zest for life, and never once was downcast,’ she said.

Tory gives complete credit to Seamus’ owners, Helen and Jim Ryan, who have cared for their dog despite the expense of the various operations and treatments.

‘It’s down to their love of this dog that he’s still here. I don’t know many other people that would’ve done everything they have,’ she said.

A much-loved figure in West Cork and beyond, Seamus used to visit Helen’s mother Frances during her stay in St Luke’s Home in Cork city, before she passed away in October last year.

Seamus visited Skibbereen farmers’ market last weekend, and many of those who came to say hello becoming emotional, such is his popularity online. His visit went down a treat, and he is the cover star of WCAWG’s popular Christmas postcards which are already for sale at the market.

The road to recovery has been a long one and there is still much to be done for Seamus, who is as content as ever. But after his celebrity appearance on Saturday he went home, enjoyed his dinner and sat out on the lawn – happy out.