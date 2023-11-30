Minister urged to fasttrack TAMS grant approval for dairy equipment

BY MARTIN CLAFFEY

A CALL has been made to fasttrack applications for Tams grants so that vital works can be carried out on farms.

Many farmers across West Cork are awaiting approval for the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (Tams) provide grants to farmers to build and/or improve a specified range of farm buildings and equipment on their holding. The Tams 3 scheme had 8,241 applications when it closed in June. The Dairy Equipment Scheme (DES) section provides grants to farmers to facilitate in milk production by providing them with a level of support to meet capital costs to modernise their buildings, like milking parlours.

However as part of each application, a farm inspection is required by a Department of Agriculture official to see what work is to be done, before the application is confirmed.

According to West Cork Senator Tim Lombard, the system is not fit for purpse, with many farmers are now awaiting approval and unable to start work without it. ‘There has been some movement,’ he told The Southern Star.

'I was talking to a farmer in Ahiohill who got approval on Thursday. But I know many farmers who are still waiting.

‘In some of these cases, the farmers have contracts signed for construction of new milking parlours.

‘They have a six to eightweek period to do it, when the cows are dry.

‘Whether you are in West Limerick or West Cork, the farming community is stalled because the Department can’t process applications.’

Sen Lombard said it is one of the most time-sensitive and worrying issues for the dairy industry.

‘If they get approved in January, it’s no good. Cows are calving.

‘They need applications approved or you have to wait 12 months to do it,’ the senator added. He also pointed out that many contractors have also pencilled in the construction work in their schedule but they can’t start the work.

In a time when farmers have been urged by the Department of Agriculture to modernise and become more efficient, the Fine Gael senator said this sends out the wrong message. He said he has raised the matter in the Oireachtas, and called on the minister to have department officials on duty on weekends if necessary to clear the backlog.

‘We have an opportunity in the last few days of November and in December to do the work in the milking parlour. We have only a few weeks to do this.’