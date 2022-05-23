Minister tells Ardfield pupils to ‘be happy’ and to ‘dream big’

THE Minister for Education, Norma Foley TD received a memorable musical welcome from pupils of Ardfield National School last week.

Minister Foley met with both pupils, staff and members of the parents’ association and the board of management during her visit on Friday where she was also showed work being undertaken for a new classroom.

Pupils from 4th, 5th and 6th class treated the Minister and guests including Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll, FF TD Christopher O’Sullivan, FG Senator Tim Lombard and Ind TD Michael Collins to a special rendition of Grace outside by the lighthouse seascape.

Minister Foley was very impressed to have met with members of the school’s wellbeing committee and she was invited to sign the Wellbeing Wall in the school corridor where her advice to them was to dream big, and to be happy.

Minister Foley said it was ‘a joy’ to be in Ardfield and to witness first hand ‘excellence in education’ being delivered. She said the pupils who she spoke to are ‘articulate and capable ambassadors for the school.’

‘I want to acknowledge the work of staff in schools during the past two years and the extraordinary way schools reimagined the delivery of education. It was an extraordinary high bar for schools but staff did it generously and they can hold their heads very high for their dedication in delivering education to children.’

She also welcomed past pupil John O’Donovan, who is a member of the Irish Schoolboys soccer team.

Pupils presented her with a framed photo of the Galley Head lighthouse and a copy of the Ardfield Rathbarry journal. Minister Foley also visited the Sacred Heart Secondary School in Clonakilty afterwards where she met with staff and students.