Minister cuts tape for heritage society’s updated website

CORK South West Fianna Fáil TD and Junior Heritage Minister Christopher O’Sullivan launched the Kinsale Cultural & Heritage Society’s new website last Thursday night week.

The event took place at the Lord Kingsale during its quiz night event and the launch is seen as another step in the society’s growing reputation in telling the story of Kinsale and district, which is steeped in history.

Minister O’Sullivan praised the local historians for their ongoing efforts.

‘I am delighted to have been invited here to launch this website. As an individual with direct links to the town, my mother is a native, I welcome the ongoing efforts of the society to tell the town’s story,’ said Minister O’Sullivan.

‘Kinsale has a unique heritage that spans many important and central events that not alone effected the Irish history but also had a major effect on the history of Europe and beyond.’

‘My recent appointment, which includes the role of heritage, is one that is really important to me and will bring a challenge that I am looking forward to.’

‘Minister O’Sullivan has always taken an interest in Kinsale and its history. The issue of the ongoing closure of Desmond Castle has seen him raise the issue on the Dáil floor more than once,’ said chairman JJ Hurley.

JJ also paid tribute to his fellow committee members, Fergal Browne, Padraig Walsh, Terry Connolly and Shannon Forde.

‘We are very fortunate as a committee to possess some of the best historians. I can’t praise their efforts enough as the society continues to thrive and grow, despite only being established two years ago,’ he said.

‘We have achieved so much but there is a lot more to do, The Battle of Kinsale and the long wait to replace the signs to mark the site, is a priority for us. This issue dates back to 2016 and we are still no further down the line in seeing the situation resolved.’

Several of the sings were stolen and the remainder were placed in storage by Cork County Council.

‘Despite promises by the local authority for replacements, there seems to be no urgency in erecting new signs. I think we need to see movement on this issue in 2025. Through our efforts we have managed to recover two of the stolen signs, but they have simply been added to the existing signs for storage.’

For more information visit www. kinsaleculturalandheritagesociety.com