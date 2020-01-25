Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory notice. The weather from 6pm on Sunday, January 26th, will be cold and wintry with showers of hail, sleet and snow in places. Snow showers are likely to be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht, especially on high ground. The notice is valid until 3pm on Tuesday, January 28th.
Met Éireann warns of wintry weather over next three days
January 25th, 2020 8:59 PM
