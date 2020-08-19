Met Éireann issue Red weather warning for Cork

Met Éireann has issued a Red weather warning for County Cork this evening.

The warning will come into effect from 9pm and runs until midnight.

Between 9pm and midnight Storm Ellen will produce a core of very severe and destructive winds.

Status Red Weather warnings indicate rare and very dangerous weather conditions from intense meteorological phenomena.

Take action to protect yourself and your property.

Follow instructions and advice given by the authorities under all circumstances and be prepared for exceptional measures.