Mercy’s little heroes asking public for very vital support

SOME of Cork’s bravest youngsters have come together to launch this year’s ‘Mercy Heroes’ campaign. Barra, Kumi, Lizzie, Callum, Alex, Conor, Oisín and Olan are all patients at the Mercy University Hospital, and they have joined forces to ask for the public’s support.

In a recent video, made to help launch the campaign, they thanked the doctors and nurses at the Mercy University Hospital who helped care for each of them. And they are now calling on the public to help raise funds to support vital cancer services for children in Cork.

The Mercy University Hospital Foundation is encouraging people to support this year’s campaign to raise much-needed funds for The Mercy Kids & Teens Appeal.

Funds raised will especially support the unique POONS service.

Poons stands for Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service and allows children with cancer to receive treatment from the comfort of their own home.

The only service of its kind in Ireland, it has provided immeasurable support for Cork’s youngest patients and their families over the last number of years.

Covid-19 has now made this home-based service even more vital.

‘This year, anyone can become a “Mercy Hero”,’ explained Mercy chief executive Micheal Sheridan.

‘Any donation, big or small, will help make a huge difference.

‘We have seen over the last few months, just how much we can achieve when we all work together,’ added Mr Sheridan.

You can donate throughout the month of October at www.mercyfundraising.ie. Schools around Cork are also being encouraged to join in the fun by holding a Dress Up/Dress Down Day to support these young heroes.