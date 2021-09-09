MEP wants a new bank holiday

THE Irish people deserve, and our domestic tourism and hospitality sectors need, an extra bank holiday at the end of September, a Fianna Fáil MEP believes. MEP Billy Kelleher said that 2020 and 2021 have been long, hard and difficult years for Irish society.

‘Most of our recent bank holidays were wasted as we were under severe restrictions. An additional bank holiday at the end of September would extend the summer period, giving our hotels, restaurants, bars as well as the soon to re-open arts and live entertainment sectors a much-needed boost.’ He added that Ireland already has one of the lowest levels of bank holidays in the EU, with just nine compared to 13 in Austria.

‘While a late September holiday might not be a long term necessity, I do think it’s needed after the 18 months we have all endured. The government should consider this extraordinary measure as a way of supporting the local, and in particular regional, economies and give a vaccine bonus to our citizens who have done what they have been asked and signed up for vaccines in record numbers,’ concluded Kelleher.