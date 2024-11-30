Memories of shopkeepers and tradespeople to be published

EVERY community has a rich tapestry of stories that lives in the memories of its people and Skibbereen is one such community.

St Fachtna’s De La Salle’s past pupils union would like to preserve these memories by publishing one final volume in the And Time Stood Still series of books. The hugely popular Volume 1 was published in 2002 and its equally successful sequel in 2008. Volume 3 will focus primarily on the businesses, shopkeepers and tradespeople of Skibbereen and district over the past 150 years. A lot of our heritage is undocumented and only exists in the oral tradition. Every premises in the town has a unique story to tell - the many trades that were conducted in the shop and the families who lived overhead.

The past pupils union would like to record the stories before they are lost forever and with the public’s collaboration, would like to create a dynamic, inclusive and multi-faceted story of the town and its tradespeople.

If anyone has any information such as photographs, advertisements, bill heads, stories or notable events, they are encouraged to contact a member of the research team or email [email protected]