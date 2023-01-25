News

Meeting to discuss concerns over Coillte's forestry plan

January 25th, 2023 4:50 PM

By Dylan Mangan

Coillte's plan to partner with an investment fund based in the UK has come under criticism.

CONCERNS over Coillte's recently published forestry plan will be at the forefront of a meeting set to take place in Dunmanway next Monday.

The Forest Owners Co-operative are inviting all farming forestry owners and local political representatives to the meeting where they will call for opposition to Coillte's forestry deal with UK-based investment fund Gresham House.

Dr Kathryn O’Donoghue, ceo of Forest Owners Co-operative stated: 'We are calling on all the farming and dependent rural economy to come out in strength and support a forestry strategy which takes the views, concerns and livelihoods of rural Ireland into account.'

Farming groups have already condemned the potential partnership, which Coillte says will make a significant contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

The meeting will take place in Brookpark Business Centre, Clonakilty Road, Dunmanway at 7pm on Monday, January 30th.

