Meeting to discuss concerns over Coillte's forestry plan

CONCERNS over Coillte's recently published forestry plan will be at the forefront of a meeting set to take place in Dunmanway next Monday.

The Forest Owners Co-operative are inviting all farming forestry owners and local political representatives to the meeting where they will call for opposition to Coillte's forestry deal with UK-based investment fund Gresham House.

Dr Kathryn O’Donoghue, ceo of Forest Owners Co-operative stated: 'We are calling on all the farming and dependent rural economy to come out in strength and support a forestry strategy which takes the views, concerns and livelihoods of rural Ireland into account.'

Farming groups have already condemned the potential partnership, which Coillte says will make a significant contribution to Ireland’s Climate Action Plan.

The meeting will take place in Brookpark Business Centre, Clonakilty Road, Dunmanway at 7pm on Monday, January 30th.