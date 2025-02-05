Meet the finalists! West Cork Business and Tourism Awards - Profiles

Firstly, we'd like to say a big congratulations to every business who progressed to the finals of the 2025 West Cork Business and Tourism Awards and thank you to every business who took the time to enter.

We feel these awards are demonstrative of a thriving and resourceful West Cork and a celebration of the entrepreneurship that binds the region together.

Each and every one of our finalists deserves recognition in their own right, and we can't wait for you to learn all about them ahead of the Finals on Friday.

Now it's time to meet the finalists for The Southern Star's West Cork Business and Tourism Awards for 2024 in partnership with Carbery.

Best New Business – Sponsored by Collins Brooks & Associates Solicitors

takeNplace

Picture perfect occasions and events

TakeNplace is an award-winning business that has made significant changes and introduced innovations in the wedding and events industry. The company, set up just two years ago, has moved wedding couples and guests from using Polaroid and disposable cameras to embracing the digital world of photo sharing through QR codes.

Here’s how it works: guests’ photos are uploaded via a QR code and live-streamed in real-time on a big screen, providing simple yet effective guest entertainment.

‘This has been a huge success with hundreds of couples all over Ireland and now internationally,’ said Lyre-based founder Valda Binding.

‘The concept has now expanded into the events industry, where businesses utilise the same technology to gather real-time content. The slideshow has been transformed into a digital billboard for event partners to sponsor the screen and showcase the best of the event through the eyes of the attendees.’

Valda described it ‘as a small business that thinks big.’

‘Being a digital business we can take it everywhere and anywhere and we are always proud of putting West Cork on the map wherever the business takes us,’ she said.

Community and partnerships are also important to takeNplace.

‘We have sponsored events for Network Ireland West Cork supporting them and giving back. We always want to give back to the community and support those who believed in us from the very start,’ she said.

Get Healthcare Online

Innovative service providing accessible healthcare solutions

Get Healthcare Online Ltd is an innovative one-stop tele-health platform designed to streamline the process of obtaining sick certificates in Ireland.

It caters to individuals who require medical certification for work, education, or other purposes but prefer the convenience of a digital interaction rather than visiting a clinic in person.

By offering a straightforward, user-friendly platform, it allows users to request and receive a sick certificate after a brief consultation with a registered Irish GP.

It also offers video and phone calls with GPs, available seven days a week.

‘The service is especially valuable in the context of Ireland’s current medical crisis, where there is significant strain on the healthcare system due to staffing shortages, increasing patient loads, and limited access to GPs,’ said director Dylan Holland.

‘By providing an alternative to in-person visits for non-critical medical certification, the business helps reduce the burden on traditional healthcare facilities.

This allows GPs to focus on patients with more urgent needs and alleviates the pressure on clinics, thereby improving the overall efficiency of the healthcare system.’

The self-funded business, based in the Ludgate Hub in Skibbereen has plans to expand to potentially open an in-person clinic in Dublin in 2025.

‘By continually innovating and improving our offerings, we aim to maintain our leadership position in the industry and continue providing accessible healthcare solutions to our growing patient base,’ added Dylan.

The Hidden Haven at Derry Duff

Accommodation with style, stunning views and a real connection to nature.

The Hidden Haven at Derry Duff is a top-end, luxurious accommodation offering between Bantry and Glengarriff.

‘We designed and built a stylish, light-filled lodge with stunning views, on a secluded corner of our remote, organic farm, where we grow blueberries, aronia berries and raise Dexter cattle,’ said Claire Collins of The Hidden Haven.

The interior is restfully decorated, using relationships built with Irish artisans and eco-friendly suppliers to create a lodge that complements the ethos of the regenerative, sustainable farm.

Guests enjoy an open-plan living area with a woodburning stove, a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, with a barbecue and firepit.

The spacious bedroom opens onto a deck, sitting over the wild-swimming lake, with an adjacent woodfired hot-tub.

The bathroom features a huge rain shower and bath with a view.

Vast windows throughout connect guests to nature and the wild landscape.

The lodge contains a ‘digital detox box’, feed for the bird table, yoga mats and electric bikes.

Also on offer are farm tours where you can learn about sustainable food production, a tree planting experience and massages.

Since opening in September 2022, the business has achieved excellent occupancy rates; 50% in the first quarter, rising to 78% in 2023, and projected to exceed 90% in 2024.

It has also earned a full suite of five-star reviews on Airbnb and Google.

‘The Hidden Haven represents the best of West Cork tourism; authentic, sustainable, and rooted in community,’ added Claire.

Best Small Business – Sponsored by OfficeMaster

West Cork Travel

A world of travel expertise

West Cork Travel is based in Clonakilty and Bantry where teams pride themselves on a loyal customer base, and offering a personal travel-planning service to customers.

Marking 50 years in business, it offers face to face advice before, during and after holidays.

‘The Clonakilty and Bantry staff have worldwide knowledge and experience having travelled the world extensively and offer personal advice from our own experiences. Travel is more complicated than ever. With new cruise ships coming online, never mind the new resorts and new airline fare categories, keeping with the options is a full-time job. Having professional help with the planning and logistics can have a big impact on how much you spend on – and how much you enjoy – your holiday. The team get to know their customer and will keep an eye out for the best holiday offers,’ said general manager Suzanne McMahon.

‘West Cork Travel has substantial numbers of repeat customers and, noticeably, recently new customers who want reliable, knowledgeable, service and knowing that if anything goes wrong they have access to staff who will ease the problem. We are recognised throughout the industry as an authority on all aspects of the travel business. Customers can now also book an appointment to speak with staff in person, over the phone or via video chat,’ she added.

As part of a 50th anniversary promotion and in keeping with its ethos of giving back, €5 from each booking will be made to local charities Clonakilty Meals On Wheels and Bantry Cancer Connect.

Walsh Print and Graphics

Pride in print for 50+ years

Walsh Printers Ltd was founded by David and Nora Walsh in Clonakilty in 1974 – just over 50 years ago – with a view to providing quality printed products to businesses, organisations, and the private sector.

It quickly expanded, with a customer base throughout West Cork and into the city with, some clients still doing business with them today.

Their son Robert joined the company in 1989 after completing his college course in printing at Bolton St College of Technology.

Further expansion necessitated the move to their present facility at Clogheen Industrial Park, to facilitate new and varied services.

‘We adjusted our name to Walsh Print & Graphics to reflect those new services and products that we now provide such as signage, display, promotional products, and labelling being the main growth areas,’ said Robert.

General print volumes have declined due the increasingly popularity of the internet, he said, but instead of fighting the online era they have embraced it and successfully diversified.

The business, which employs a team of 12, has embraced changes with investment and innovation but has still strived to keep that personal touch with customers.

In 2024 Walsh Print & Graphics received a silver award in the large format section of the Irish Print Awards. It also received a Mayoral recognition award for its contribution to business in Clonakilty over the last 50 years.

Rosscarbery Pharmacy

Trusted in the community

Rosscarbery Pharmacy is an independent community pharmacy owned by the Madden family.

When Noelle and Bernard Madden purchased the business in 2005, it marked the realisation of Noelle’s dream and the pair have since worked tirelessly with their team to develop a quality service.

The couple set about building the business and modernising the pharmacy, undertaking a refurbishment in 2010.

Today, among other things, it boasts a dispensing robot which has greatly added to stock management and workflow allowing the pharmacist to spend more time advising patients.

The team is made up of 12 staff, full and part-time and their mission is simple: ‘to be kind and to walk the path of life with our customers in sickness and in health.’

Heading into their 20th year in business, a significant milestone, they’re looking forward to having ‘withstood the test of time.’

Being a trusted part of the community and giving back is also a very important element of the business.

‘We love partaking in community events as a small business, including the Carbery Ranger’s GAA club ‘Lip Sync’ this year and our newly set up ‘ healthy club’ initiative where we work alongside our local GAA club to help better the health and wellbeing of our community,’ said Noelle.

Chléire Haven Glamping & Camping

It’s Clear-ly a great place!

Chléire Haven Glamping & Camping, Cape Clear boasts two impressive titles: that of being Ireland’s first glamping site, and also being Europe’s best campsite.

Set up in 2009 on the West Cork island, it was recently voted Europe’s best campsite by the prestigious Condé Nast Traveller magazine which said it offered a ‘unique and unforgettable vacation experience promising a peaceful and adventurous opportunity to leave the mainland and your worries behind.’

‘My mother and partner started the business and myself and partner took over in 2017 and bought it 2021,’ said Lyndy Davies.

The site offers furnished yurts and bell tents as well as tent pitches.

It’s family-friendly and dog-friendly and offers peace and relaxation for all with incredible views and stunning beaches just a stone’s throw away.

The business is run by the hard working team of two who work every day from March to October, catering for anything up to 75 guests a day, in peak season.

We feel we are an integral part of tourism on the island and work hard with the other businesses to keep the island alive in the summer,’ said Lyndy.

The majority of guests return year after year which is an endorsement that speaks for itself.

Best Use Of Creative Marketing – Sponsored by Masterkabin

West Cork Building Supplies

‘Building’ success online!

West Cork Building Supplies is a family-owned hardware store that has been at the heart of Clonakilty and West Cork for over 30 years.

Professional tradesmen and DIY enthusiasts alike know that West Cork Building Supplies means value and real expertise.

The business was recently named Munster Paint Store of the Year at the Homevalue Hardware awards, a great achievement for the team.

However, the team at WCBS understood that having a dynamic online presence through social media was something they needed to achieve, creating a personality for the store and in November 2022 they embarked on a journey to achieve this goal.

‘Since then, by using a mix of media, we have livened up our feeds, have seen a huge increase in engagement and reach and have had loads of fun doing it! We have been able to achieve great topline stats from our organic posts including a Facebook reach of over 1 million (an increase of 749.3k%); and an Instagram reach of 73.6k (an increase of 136.1k%),’ said social media manager Aisling Drummond.

‘Year-on-year our Instagram account reach has grown 64.9% already (Jan -Sept 2024-v 2023). A highlight post for us that had a mini-viral moment was a post which was viewed over 276k times with a collective watch time of over nine straight days!’ added Aisling.

The WCBS team are the creative and authentic manufacturers of the content, using plenty of humour, personality and fun along the way, with the results speaking for themselves.

HomeBot Ireland

Off to a promising start

West Cork-based start-up HomeBot Ireland is little more than a few months old but is already surpassing many of its ambitious goals thanks to creatively engaging with its target market.

A home robotics company, it has its own brand of robot vacuums, mops and robot lawnmowers.

Owner, Dunmanway-based Clara Mulligan has worked hard to build market presence as a strong Irish brand since its recent launch.

Targets and key performance indicators which had been set for the business in 2024 were exceeded through execution of successful marketing, rollout of exemplary customer service and delivery of a competitively-priced quality range of products, Clara explained.

As a business in the early stages, building trust was identified as an extremely important goal for them, and Clara has successfully ensured product testing with tech subject experts in national press and on the national airways.

This she achieved though, ‘thinking outside the box’ to make connections with people, not just relying on a traditional press release.

Clara is currently exploring other products to join the range such as robotic window cleaners for next year.

‘I have also started the development of a new product with LEO and EI. Robotic solar panel cleaners for the domestic market are currently not available, I hope to be the first to bring this to market and export worldwide.

‘The potential of this business speaks for itself, achieving such fantastic results in four months and as CEO, I am extremely excited for what the future holds for this company and brand,’ she concluded.

Casey’s Bar & Restaurant

Fresh, exciting experiences

Keeping on top of trends is always to the fore at Casey’s Bar and Restaurant in Clonakilty.

Be it through the platform of TikTok where one of their many videos has attracted over one million views or through other innovations, James Casey and the team are always thinking of ways to be creative in their message sharing.

Concepts like the ‘Angel Shot’ and free Christmas dinners for those in need have gained positive media attention for the team.

The ‘Angel Shot’ offers a discreet way for customers, especially women, to signal discomfort or danger during a date, while the free Christmas dinners provide support for those who might be alone during the festive period.

‘Our dedication to innovation extends to special events and collaborations, such as our grand opening with the Tumbling Paddies and Monster Energy, where we offered free haircuts and tattoos. Our candlelight nights over Christmas, featuring live music by candlelight, creatively responded to rising electricity costs while enhancing the holiday spirit,’ explained marketing manager Ciara O’Shea.

‘Creative marketing at Casey’s isn’t just about ground-breaking ideas though – it’s about enriching the experiences of all who visit,’ she added.

‘This is further exemplified by our dog-friendly environment, where furry friends enjoy special treats like the Puppachino.

‘Creative marketing at Casey’s ensures we continually evolve, keeping us at the forefront of the industry and delighting our customers with fresh, exciting experiences,’ concluded James.

Schull Harbour Hotel and East Meets West

A clever collaboration

A unique collaboration between Schull Harbour Hotel and a nearby business, East Meets West, is proving to be the perfect fit.

Run by Amanda Connell, East Meets West is a successful enterprise in Schull that brings Indian crafts to Ireland.

However she acknowledged certain challenges in attracting customers to travel to the West Cork village to view her unique stock.

Joining forces with general manager of Schull Harbour Hotel, Eugene McNamara, the entrepreneurial pair devised an Indian pop-up experience to benefit both enterprises, that has gone down an absolute treat.

The hotel’s head chef is from India – ensuring an authentic dining experience for diners – including residents and non-residents – while the room was decorated in décor such as lights, linens etc from East meets West.

This clever approach provided an new selling platform for the business in a very organic manner, and in addition, each guest who dined received a voucher for 10% off any purchase at East Meets West.

The pop-ups ran weekly from June to October, with both businesses using their combined platforms to successfully promote the events, making them hugely successful.

Best Family-Run Business – Sponsored by Cork County Council

A real ‘home from home’

Family and friends are at the heart of Rolf’s Country House in Baltimore and have been since it was set up more than four decades ago.

Gertrud and Rolf Haffner established the tone for the business when they first came to West Cork from the Black Forest in Germany and loved it so much here they decided to make it home – and in fact that’s what Rolf’s feels like to its guests – a home from home.

The business started out as an eight-bed hostel in 1979, and gradually developed over the years, evolving and improving all the time to become a 60-bed hostel.

With a loyal clientele that returned year after year, the business evolved even further to cater for their needs, going from hostel accommodation to family rooms.

The buildings, dating back several hundred years, have been carefully restored and renovated and Rolf’s now offers tasteful rooms, guest cottages and an acclaimed restaurant.

Rolf sadly passed away some years ago, and the business is now run by the couple’s son Johannes and daughter Friederike along with Stephen, Johannes’ husband and Friederike’s daughters.

Gertrud is still very involved and bakes all the breads and cookies and attends to the five acres of lush gardens which provides the restaurant with much of its produce.

John Hallihane, Johannes’ childhood school friend is the maintenance man and his wife Delphine runs the morning service with Friederike.

‘Rolf’s prides itself on the personal service and every guest knows our names.

You are very likely to meet three generations of the family here on any given day,’ said Stephen.

The Castle, Castletownshend

History and hospitality

Three generations have operated The Castle, a guest house in Castletownshend since the 1940s, and every generation has been committed to preserving the historic building – built in 1650 – and the long-held tradition of unique hospitality it is renowned for.

Sharon Poulter and Justin Cochrane-Townshend have been at the helm of the business for the past decade.

It was established by Justin’s grandmother Rose-Marie who ran it as a B&B from 1948 until 1996 and his parents took over in 1996.

When they decided to retire, Justin and Sharon took over in 2015 raising standards even more.

The Castle has been a place making memories for those visiting Castletownshend on holidays for many generations, said Sharon.

She highlighted how it’s ultimately a ‘labour of love’ as they strive to maintain such an historic building, and keep its character is intact.

‘Coaxing the building back to life’, is how Justin described it, while also keeping those echoes of history.

The business has made a positive contribution to West Cork tourism over the years, and the family’s ability to change with the times, weather and economic events in an agile way has always been commendable.

Reflecting their standards and hard work, The Castle won the ‘B&B of the Year’ in 2018 in the Georgina Campbell Awards.

These awards have been running for 20 years with locations judged through anonymous assessments.

Georgina described The Castle as ‘a true Irish B&B – where genuine hospitality combines with good, simple food and a desire for guests to be really comfortable and have the best possible experience of the area.’

Carbery Plastics

A strong family ethos across the company

Clonakilty-based Carbery Plastics regards itself as a true family business.

It was founded on February 7th in 1977 by Michael McCarthy when he was just 23.

He was later joined by his brother Donal, while a third brother provided a haulage service to the business through the 1990s and 2000s.

As well as that, the business employs a number of sets of brothers and multi generations of the same families.

Recently the company celebrated its ninth employee reaching 30 years of service.

The company still employs its very first employee who now serves as production manager.

Since 2014, the business has developed into a second generation managed operation with the sons of both Michael (Cal) and Donal (John) involved in the business.

Both Michael and Donal continue to serve as company directors and are involved in the business on a daily basis.

Employing a team of 60, Carbery is unique in that it can design, manufacture tooling and mould the finished product all in one location, a service that is not available from any other moulder in the Irish market.

The business continually invests in new products and technologies.

Recent years have seen continued product development, diversification and new market development.

Led by an experienced manufacturing, general management and commercial team, Carbery remains a business committed to continued growth and has developed markets in UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Norway, Spain and Hungary.

Best Tourism Experience – Sponsored by Cork Airport

Lots on offer at Ireland’s first eco resort

Goleen Harbour is Ireland’s first eco resort, located on the sheltered harbour at Goleen.

Opened nine years ago by Matt Mills, it offers a variety of accommodations at different price points, ranging from campsite pitches starting at €20 in the shoulder season for cyclists or walkers to €290 a night in one of its new cliff-top Geodomes during high season.

Matt’s goal is to make Goleen Harbour accessible to everyone, with a mix of campsite, furnished and unfurnished bell tents, ecocabins, and geodesic domes.

‘Thanks to a €200,000 grant from BIM, we have nearly completed our development, which now includes our barrel-top event space. We hosted our first wedding in June, had a very successful open day, and hosted our first pop-up restaurant with Iyers of Cork in July, which was very well received. At the end of August, we hosted a small two-day festival, attracting over 300 people who enjoyed and appreciated our site.

Through our Gather & Learn programme, we offer people the chance to up-skill by learning sustainable building methods, foraging, pickling and preserving, traditional Irish crafts, welding, and more,’ said Matt.

Three weddings are already booked for next year, with plans for festivals, eight pop-up restaurant events, along with hosting its own retreats and experiences.

Sustainability is at the core of all operations and among the many achievements on this front are planting over 10,000 native broadleaf trees planted, including an eight-acre native woodland.

‘We also installed a micro anaerobic digester from Clonakilty company MyGug to turn our food waste into biogas, which is used for cooking,’ said Matt.

Clonakilty Blackpudding Visitor Centre

The proof is in the pudding

Clonakilty Blackpudding Visitor Centre is a purpose-built tourist attraction in the town, and is part of the Clonakilty Food Co manufacturing facility.

Opened four years ago, it gives visitors the chance to immerse themselves in the history and tradition of Clonakilty Blackpudding and the town itself.

‘The self-guided experience involves getting an insight into the history of black pudding and the town of Clonakilty, how the secret recipe was passed down to the Twomey family and how the business has expanded over the years. The tour is delivered via hand-held audio guides, excellent multi-sensory interactive displays and superbly created visuals. There is also a viewing gallery which allows people a unique chance to see how Clonakilty Blackpudding is made today.

‘Of course, no tour here would be complete without tasting some delicious products, which every visitor gets to enjoy with a cup of tea or coffee in our very own café,’ explained the manager Rory Copplestone.

The experience is continually evolving and improving.

Within the first year of operation the team identified an opportunity to provide guided group tours that cater to the interests of different groups, for example Transition Year students.

‘We also created an added layer to our tour for children – a scavenger hunt in which they can spot characters around the displays and present their findings to win a prize. We also have a children’s play area and each child visiting gets a set of colouring pencils and pages to play with in the café and take home,’ he added.

With a Five-Star rating on Trip Advisor and a 4.8 Star rating on Google, the proof of the centre’s popularity is ‘in the pudding’!

Wild Atlantic Glamping

A Bere Island adventure!

Wild Atlantic Glamping is located at the east end of Bere Island, a mile from Rerrin Village.

The site has 10 luxury canvas bell tents, each named after a hidden gem on the island.

Caitriona Hanley opened the business four years ago and said her ‘vision was to create a space to allow others to enjoy the simple but incredibly special experiences of being on an island that I enjoyed growing up on.’

Every element of Wild Atlantic Glamping has been designed to create a positive guest experience, from the useful pre-arrival email to personally greeting each guest and helping plan activities to make they get the most out of their island adventure.

Every element is designed with campers’ comfort in mind from the cosy beds in the tents to the generous communal areas where Caitriona has hosted a wide range of events including yoga/wellness retreats, weddings, running camps, corporate events, concerts, workshops, family reunions, pop-up restaurants and the site is also used a venue for Bere Island Arts Festival (of which she is founding member).

Since opening in 2021, Wild Atlantic Glamping has welcomed almost 4,000 visitors to the island.

Approximately 50% of bookings are repeat customers with many making it an annual trip.

‘The moments that give me the biggest sense of satisfaction are when I see a booking coming in from a guest who has stayed before or when someone tells me that they booked because their friend had been and loved,’ said Caitriona.

Booking are looking positive for 2025 with two thirds of weekends already fully booked.

Best Customer Service – Sponsored by ODM Financial Advisers

Sugarloaf Café

Where customers are treated like family

Thr best of food is always assured when you visit the Sugarloaf Café in Glengarriff, but also on the menu is a warm welcome.

It’s a space where everyone is embraced, nourished and heard.

‘At The Sugarloaf Café, you’re guaranteed to leave not only with a satisfied appetite but also with a full heart and plenty of laughter to carry with you,’ promises owner Aine Hourihane.

‘When I took over this business from my beloved sister-in-law, Eleanor, who sadly passed away in January 2022 after a brave battle with cancer, I was inspired to keep her dream alive. With encouragement from my brother and supportive friends, I embarked on this journey to reopen the cafe. It hasn’t been easy. Yet, with the unwavering support of my amazing team, the Glengarriff community and my determination, we’ve created a place I am proud of, one that honours Eleanor’s legacy,’ she said.

Aine treats every person who walks through the doors like family and the café won Tripadvisor Travellers’ Choice Award winner for 2024 which means it’s listed among the top 10% of restaurants worldwide by the global travel website, after rave reviews from those who have visited.

‘Our commitment to giving back to the community runs deep; my passion for helping others began 25 years ago while volunteering with Father Rock in Cork city, where we provided care and support to children and adults in need.

‘In Glengarriff, I strive to carry on this spirit by offering meals to those experiencing homelessness in exchange for helping out at the café. This initiative has fostered a sense of belonging and purpose among these amazing people, allowing them to connect with the community,’ she said.

Lehanes & Associates

Deep community ties and strong customer loyalty

When Donal Lehane, a chartered certified accountant from Kilmichael, opened Lehanes & Associates Ltd on July 1st, 1979, some people thought he was mad.

Having worked away from West Cork for 13 years, Donal saw a need for an accountancy practice and insurance brokerage in Dunmanway.

Now 45 years on, Lehanes & Associates is headed up by Donal’s son Daniel.

He joined the family business in 1998, straight out of college, having completed an advanced certificate in accountancy.

Daniel, gained his auctioneering license in 1999, which was a logical addition to the services that Lehanes already offered.

Daniel’s sister Joanne, joined the business in 2021.

Now over four decades on, the business has gone from strength to strength, and a personalised experience is at the core of all operations conducted by the highly skilled team of eight.

At Lehane’s, said Daniel, there’ll always be a human being at the end of the phone and someone to hold a customer’s hand every step of the way.

‘There have been many changes over those years but the core values of Lehanes & Associates remain the same and that is to provide excellent customer service and value to our customers.

‘Generations of families have trusted us for their property and insurance needs, a true testament to the exceptional service we offer. Our long-standing staff members, deep community ties, coupled with the loyalty of our customers, show that Lehanes & Associates doesn’t just meet expectations, we exceed them. We’re committed to making every client feel valued whether they’re around the corner or across the country,’ said Daniel.

Atlantic Sea Kayaking

Happy staff are vital to great customer care

When a visitor leaves Atlantic Sea Kayaking, Jim and Maria Kennedy want them to feel that their kayaking tour was one of the best experiences that they have ever had.

‘From the moment a client makes contact with us, we believe it is of the outmost importance that they are treated in a professional and humane manner, and that they are made to feel special.

‘Being a small family business, this is very possible and along with our amazing staff we put a lot of resources and time into achieving this,’ said Maria.

Reviews and feedback over the past 32 years reflect their consistent efforts.

‘In the past Fáilte Ireland has used us and our customer care in tutorial videos and workshops as an example of what the perfect customer care should be. All of our team are highly-qualified and we try and build a community of happy, caring and passionate office staff and guides,’ said Jim.

‘Each year we have many staff outings and bonding sessions where everyone is invited to bring along their partners. Post Covid year we brought all of our staff to Mexico and organised a multi-cultural staff training week with our Mexican colleagues,’ he added.

Continuous training is also available to staff, who also have access to useful resources such as a staff app.

‘Ireland is known for its “céad míle fáilte” and great customer care is an important part of this. When we see the effort and passion that our staff – who between them speak five languages – put into our business when it comes to customer care, we feel so lucky.’ Jim concluded.

Best Medium/Large Business – Sponsored by Lilly

Coolmain Electrical Ltd (t/a Cronin Electrical/Cronin Solar/Cronin Security)

A broad range of expertise offered across a wide geographical area

Coolmain Electrical Ltd t/a Cronin Electrical, Cronin Solar and Cronin Security has been in business since January 2007 and continues to go from strength to strength.

The business delivers across a broad geographical area, and broad area of expertise.

‘We carry out maintenance work throughout Cork city and West Cork, from the small callouts to houses, up to hotels and factories. We also cover a lot of agricultural jobs. We work in housing estates and apartment blocks and work on roughly 300 units a year,’ said director of the business Denis Cronin.

Customer service is at the core of the business and it provides a 24-hour callout, 365-days-a-year service.

Not surprisingly, Cronins Electrical has built up an impressive client base.

Cronin Solar has a team of seven who carry out three systems a week throughout West Cork.

‘We are now progressing into the larger commercial jobs and agricultural work which is starting to be a large part of the business,’ said Denis who added that they also provide car chargers to customers.

Cronin Security has a team of four carrying out gate automation, CCTV systems, intruder alarms, access control and fire alarm systems.

‘When we go to a job we provide a full 100% fitout making it more convenient for the client.’ said Denis who said that 80% of their business is generated through word of mouth.

This year the business has moved to a new office and storage area reflecting its continued growth and over the next two years there are plans to employ a further 10-20 people.

Sentinel Fire & Security

Ensuring security and safety for over 20 years

Sentinel Fire & Security is based in Bandon and is a premier provider of high-quality electronic security system solutions.

It specialises in a comprehensive range of services, including intruder alarms, CCTV, fire alarm systems, access control, and gate automation, for residential, commercial, and industrial properties.

Founded over two decades ago by Seán O’Donovan, the business began as a one-man operation (‘myself and a van’ as Seán describes it) committed to delivering high-quality security solutions with exceptional customer care.

Today, Sentinel has grown into a leading name in the industry, employing 25 skilled professionals who protect homes, businesses, and national institutions across Cork and beyond.

The management and sales teams have also expanded, providing clients, from small domestic customers to large commercial companies, with the highest level of service.

Sentinel also has contracts with many large national companies, including the defence forces.

Despite its growth, Sentinel remains a proud family business.

Seán’s mother, Kay, handles finances, his sister Liz oversees accounts, and his brother-in-law Pádraig manages installations.

Seán’s father, John, continues to offer support, reflecting the company’s family-driven values.

Sentinel is a proud supporter of the community, sponsoring many local events, including the fireworks at the Bandon summer festival, Bailiu Na Banndann, various West Cork golf tournaments, and sporting events.

Carbery Plastics

Operating in key national and European markets

Carbery Plastics is a rotational moulder, originally specialising in the manufacture plastic products for agricultural applications.

Founded in a small industrial unit in Clonakilty in 1977, manufactured products were initially supplied primarily to customers within Munster, southern Leinster and Connacht.

However, by the mid-1980s, a growing product range accompanied by growing sales, required Carbery to relocate to larger premises in the Clogheen area of Clonakilty, where today it employs over 65 people.

Carbery is unique in that it can design, manufacture tooling and mould the finished product all in one location, a service that is not available from any other moulder in the Irish market.

The business continually invests in new products and technologies.

Recent years have seen continued product development, diversification and new market development in the UK, Netherlands, France, Belgium, Norway, Spain and Hungary.

The past 10 years have seen Carbery position itself as a ‘liquid storage specialist’ producing products for traditional fuels, but also water, fertilisers and chemicals.

Family is at the core of the business.

It was set up by Michael McCarthy who was later joined by his brother Donal.

Since 2014 Michael’s son Cal and Donal’s son John have come on board.

Both generations have worked hand-in-hand to develop the business across Ireland and Europe with 40% of sales now exported into Europe.

Young Businessperson Of The Year – Sponsored by Access Credit Union

Aaron O’Sullivan, Bantry Bay Boat Hire

Aaron sees growth as good for his business and local economy

Bantry Bay Boat Hire offers a diverse range of water-based activities, from kayak rental, powerboats and sea safaris to guided tours and specialised camps.

Launched by Aaron O’Sullivan seven years ago when he was just 25, also on offer are summer camps, designed for children and schools, which combine kayaking with hands-on learning experiences like raft-building, seaweed identification, and beach safety training.

The business boasts a fleet of 30 kayaks, four powerboats, and two passenger RIBs, and a staff of three.

It has recently expanded to include sea safaris and seafood tours and celebrity passengers over the years have included American model Emily Ratajkowski , and Irish TV presenters Baz Ashmawy and Vogue Williams.

Aaron says: ‘Managing a rapidly growing business presents its challenges. A typical day might involve coordinating rentals, scheduling tours, and negotiating with clients.

‘Despite the hectic pace, I find great satisfaction in running it. When I started this business, I simply wanted to share my love of the sea with others.

‘Over the years, we’ve expanded our offerings which has not only been beneficial for our business but has also had a positive impact on the local economy, particularly increasing tourism traffic to Whiddy Island.

‘Beyond our business, I’ve been actively involved in promoting West Cork as a tourism destination, working with other local businesses to create a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere for visitors.’ concluded Aaron.

Cian Minihane, CM Fitness & Personal Training

Cian’s business model is in peak condition

CM Fitness is a private training facility in Bandon that specialises in transforming the lives of men and women over the age of 25.

Run by Cian Minihane, his focus is to work with people ‘who up until now have prioritised everything else above themselves.’

‘We transform their physical health, mental wellbeing and get them back to giving themselves the self care they have truly needed through our support and accountability systems,’ said Cian, who launched the business when he was 22 years old.

He continuously sets himself business targets which he not only meets but surpasses.

Over the past year his client base has grown from 80 to 121 and his staff has doubled from three to six.

He also launched a second business, which he established to train and qualify people as personal trainers.

This venture has the added benefit of aiding the local economy and retaining personal trainers in the region.

Next June, the business will mark its seventh anniversary, and Cian will celebrate his 30th birthday.

Looking to the future, he has further ambitions for the years to come including expanding CM Fitness to multiple sites, with plans to open in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Kinsale.

Annie O’ Neill, Lios Lara Riding Stables

Accessibility is at the core of Annie’s approach

Annie O’Neill holds the reins at Lios Lara riding stables on the Beara Peninsula where facilities cater for every equine enthusiast from the pleasure rider right up to the competitive.

Providing either long or short term livery, Lios Lara offers riding lessons to both adults and children, in groups or individually, as well as a trekking service.

Annie also runs pony camps, one-day workshops, fun competitions and shows, mini-treks, children’s birthday parties, breaking and schooling service.

At the core of everything she does is a desire to make horseriding accessible for everyone; and an important part of her work involves equine therapeutic sessions, which cater for children and adults with additional needs and/or minor anxiety and mental health challenges.

She puts a strong focus on the social impact and the wellbeing of her clients.

‘It is one of the most rewarding aspects of the work we do. At Lios Lara we foster a caring and inclusive ethos where all who pass through our yard are respected and treated equally at all times,’ said Annie (29).

After getting a degree in business and equine, Annie took over full-time from her mother and for the past 10 years has progressed the business from a trekking centre to a very well established riding stables with a team of four.

Annie is currently in the process of completing a two year Level 7 diploma in youth and community work.

Best West Cork Festival – Sponsored by O’Sullivans Marine

Feel the Force Festival

Truly out of this world!

The inaugural Feel the Force festival, which took place in Dunmanway in June 2024, was a two-day festival of fun for families and sci-fi enthusiasts, and featured many Star Wars themed activities.

The unique weekend festival featured an intergalactic programme of events including workshops, makeovers, film screenings, and demonstrations along with a parade and street entertainment.

Organisers described it as ‘a coming together of the whole community’ and a ‘first for West Cork.’

‘It was for the community, by the community and in the spirit of generosity that is Dunmanway, donations and proceeds from this event supported the Dunmanway hub of Co-Action,’ said Michelle O’Mahony, head of festival communications.

The camaraderie of volunteers, along with the support of many businesses that put their trust and financial support into this original event (even if they were not fans of Star Wars and sci-fi), is still being spoken about in the area.

‘Visitors came from all over Ireland and the United Kingdom. Hospitality businesses reported immense trade, and clothing shops reported a boost in sales of local jerseys by the visiting attendees.

‘Bank holiday travellers who would usually pass through en route elsewhere stopped and made a day out in Dunmanway. Comments from many stated they “would visit again and they enjoyed the vibe” and said they “didn’t realise that Dunmanway had so much to offer.”

Compliments were huge in relation to community spirit, the “Dunmanway welcome” and also the calibre of the food.

‘Many visitors will undoubtedly visit again to see what else the Dunmanway hinterland has to offer.

‘The overriding impression was one of authenticity and uniqueness of the festival, the community spirit and the ambience of Dunmanway and Feel the Force,’ added Michelle.

West Cork Literary Festival

A leading literary light

The West Cork Literary Festival in Bantry originated as a fringe event to the West Cork Chamber Music Festival in 2000 but has developed into a stand-alone event which has grown to become one of Ireland’s leading literary festivals.

It is the only literary event which offers an extensive programme of three and five day workshops which attracts participants from as far afield as Australia and the United States.

The programme also presents readings, discussions, seminars, book launches and main evening events alongside an extensive schedule of children’s events.

Interesting and novel events in an assortment of locations showcase the region to visitors.

Its informal atmosphere makes it possible for audiences and aspiring writers to interact with leading writers and broadcasters.

In 2024 the line-up included Miriam Margolyes, David Nicholls, Colm Tóibín, Elizabeth Day, Dolly Alderton and Irvine Welsh.

Past high-profile writers who have attended include Anthony Horowitz, Gloria Steinem, Michael Parkinson and Michael Palin.

‘West Cork Literary Festival is one of West Cork Music’s three festivals which have made Bantry a destination town,’ said festival manager Sara O’Donovan.

‘WCLF and its sister festivals – West Cork Chamber Music Festival and Masters of Tradition - have helped to put Bantry on the map through extensive PR coverage and international visitors. UCC’s economics department compiles an independent economic impact report on the three festivals. The report for 2024 is not yet available but in 2023, it was found that the combined economic impacts of the three festivals was more than €3.8 million. For every euro invested by Arts Council, Failte Ireland and Cork County Council, €6.85 was generated in additional economic activity,’ Sara added.

Clonakilty Old Time Fair

Authentic representation of bygone days in Clon

The Clonakilty Old Time Fair is held on the first Saturday in July annually, celebrating Clonakilty’s heritage and traditions.

A host of traditional crafts, clothes, dancing and music, displays of vintage cars, working agricultural machinery and colourful market stalls make for a great spectacle.

The Old Fair has been running for over 30 years and it takes place on the same day every year along with the Band Championships.

Planning for the events begins every February, and the object of the day is to provide a flavour of what Clonakilty’s monthly fair days looked like in Ireland for over 100 years right up to the 1950s.

Locals and invited visitors dress in hooded cloaks, dress of yester year and shopfronts step back to what they might have looked like 70 years ago.

The streets are busy with wood carvers, tin and copper smiths, potters, jewellers and butter makers and running with historical themes is superb musical entertainment.

‘Our aim is to set aside the normal hustle and bustle of the 2020s and retire to a more leisurely pace where the handwritten letter and the chat on the street provided the social media and the internet connection of the day.

‘It is the beginning of the peak tourist season, and we have many new visitors to West Cork, and Clonakilty is often the first pit-stop. Clonakilty wants to roll up and demonstrate that it is a town where community thrives, and this is one of our many festivals,’ explained assistant secretary JJ Walsh.

Bere Island Arts Festival

Unique arts experience

Bere Island held its second annual Arts Festival in September 2024 and it has already established itself as one of the country’s most unique festival experiences for audiences and artists.

With a programme of over 30 events last year, and a theme of ‘Discover, Connect, Belong’ it has something for everyone to enjoy.

The Friday night of the festival is part of the national Culture Night programme, celebrating culture, creativity and the arts.

Throughout the weekend, the festival curates a collection of performances, experiences, workshops, readings, theatre, screenings, concerts and exhibitions appearing across the island.

Events take place in locations that allow audiences to explore the island.

Performances and exhibitions turn regular spaces into artistic and performance venues, including the Heritage Centre, Wild Atlantic Glamping and former military buildings such as The Drill Hall and The Lecture Theatre (old Camp Church).

The festival provides platform for both established and emerging high-quality artists from Ireland and further afield.

Among the artists and performers to have featured so far are acclaimed writer Conal Creedon, visual artist Bill Griffin along with some of the country’s finest traditional musicians such as Máirtín O’Connor, Zoë Conway, and Donal Lunny.

The festival also featured an art exhibition showcasing works from artists across the seven West Cork islands and Island Choirs Connect; a collaboration between choirs from Bere Island, Sherkin Island, Cape Clear and Crosshaven.

‘This festival is a collaboration of businesses, volunteers, artists but most of all, it’s a community of people who are proud of what we have here and want to welcome visitors with open hearts and minds,’ said one of the founding members Caitriona Hanley.