Meet the Best Customer Service finalists – West Cork Business & Tourism Awards

The West Cork Business & Tourism Awards take place this Friday, February 2nd, at The West Cork Hotel in Skibbereen. Brought to you by The Southern Star, in association with Carbery, the awards celebrate the best of West Cork business and tourism.

Meet the finalists in the Best Customer Service category, sponsored by Blackwater Motors, below.

Fernhill House Hotel – Maintaining a long-held tradition of great service

FERNHILL House Hotel is a family-run hotel specialising in weddings and family occasions.

‘Customer service has been the very cornerstone of the business since our grandmother Mary O’Neill from Skibbereen opened Fernhill as a country house hotel in 1967,’ said proprietor Michael O’Neill.

‘With our fantastic team of over 120 people that are all West Cork based, we carry on that tradition of striving for the best customer service today as our grandmother would have wanted,’ he said.

The hotel is famed for its gardens, and everything in the business takes its inspiration from them, he added, including Fernhill’s own gin, food, decór, fresh floral displays, sustainability and more.

The venue has won a range of top awards of late including ‘The best wedding venue in Ireland’ at the gold medal catering awards which is judged with undercover judges personally inspecting customer service.

‘This year Fernhill was named the fifth best hotel in Ireland on TripAdvisor and the best in Cork in their annual awards. It is based on customer satisfaction reviews over a number of years so we are delighted. We have consistently been the best ranked hotel in West Cork for the past decade.

Also, Ann Cullinane our wedding coordinator won ‘Munster wedding coordinator of the year’ as voted by happy brides who were delighted with her customer service,’ said Michael.

Fernhill was also recently invited to join Ireland’s Blue Book.

‘They are very strict about who joins as the standards are so high and you have to undergo a series of undercover visits where everything has to be perfect. We achieved all these awards and more while also striving to be sustainable and have won several awards for that also,’ he added.

Achieving such a standard of customer service, he said, is done by ‘fostering a culture of excellence, finding and growing the best team possible to implement it and then using a constant practice of planning, reviewing and training to implement standards.’

Bantry Bay Charters – Offering a diverse range of customer experiences

BANTRY Bay Charters is all about helping its customers make meaningful memories, and doing it in a sustainable way.

The Glengarriff-based businesses, in operation for three years, is more than just about offering boat trips around the harbour, explains owner/manager Sharon O’Rourke.

‘We offer a diverse range of experiences that showcase the local wildlife, history, and our commitment to environmental sustainability. Our team of experienced guides are well-versed in the diverse marine life found in Bantry Bay and its surrounding areas. From dolphins and seals to various species of birds, we offer wildlife tours that allow visitors to observe and learn about these fascinating creatures in their natural habitat. The guides provide insightful information about the behaviour, habitat, and conservation efforts related to the local wildlife,’ said Sharon.

As part of the experience, guests have the opportunity to help haul a lobster pot and observe the crustaceans inside.

It’s important to note however, that all these creatures are released back into the sea, highlighting Bantry Bay Charters’ commitment to sustainable fishing practices and the preservation of marine life.

The charters also provide a rich local history of the area, providing engaging narratives, anecdotes and historical facts, making the tours both educational and entertaining.

The business prides itself on its highly knowledgeable and professional staff. The team consists of experienced guides who are passionate about the local wildlife, history, and conservation efforts. This expertise and enthusiasm shines through in every interaction, and detailed information is provided, with staff answering questions, and engaging visitors in meaningful conversations. ‘Customers come onboard as strangers but leave as friends,’ said Sharon.

Attention to detail and dedication to meeting the individual needs and preferences of customers is very important to the team. From the moment a booking is made, the team at Bantry Bay Charters goes above and beyond to ensure a seamless and enjoyable experience. They take the time to understand the specific requirements of each customer, whether it’s a family outing, a group excursion, or a solo adventure, and tailor their services accordingly.

Future Forests – From small seeds grow mighty Forests!

IN business for 37 years, Future Forests garden centre and mail order nursery nestled in the hills between Bantry and Gougane Barra, has deep roots in West Cork.

Set up by Mike Collard and his late wife Cathy over 35 years ago, also onboard now is their daughter Maria, her husband Matt Keane and Maria’s brother Christy.

Future Forests offers a wide choice of potted plants year round as well as bareroot plants from November to March, with a particular focus on fruit, hedging and native trees. Irish plants are sourced wherever possible and top nurseries in Europe are found to supply what can’t be sourced locally.

Testament to the quality of product and service is the fact that customers often drive from as far away as Clare or Sligo. After launching their website in 2018 with photos and descriptions of thousands of plants, they are now one of the leading nurseries in Ireland for mail order.

The nursery is run using environmentally-friendly methods and the main wooden building was built using local timber by Christy and has evolved over the years.

A cafe, The Coffee Bee, housed in recycled shipping containers was added in 2021 and is very popular with locals and visitors alike, making Future Forests a destination in its own right.

‘The team really do try to go above and beyond whenever they can. This starts with sourcing the very best plants, then when picking orders for customers they have a strict criteria, the plants must be the very best of the batch and in top condition, orders are carefully checked off by two people to avoid any mistakes and then the plants are very carefully packed by the experienced packing team so that they should arrive to the customer in perfect condition,’ said Maria.

‘The feedback from visitors is that the range and quality of plants on offer is what makes the business stand apart. The outstanding customer service that is offered both in the nursery and by phone and email keeps people coming back time and time again.’

Category sponsor – Blackwater Motors