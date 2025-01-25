McDonald pays tribute to ‘salt of the earth’ O’Grady

FORMER Sinn Féin county councillor Des O’Grady, who died on January 8th has been described by party leader Mary Lou McDonald as ‘salt of the earth’ and ‘a committed life-long Irish Republican’.

The 72-year-old served as a councillor on the old Blarney Macroom Municipal District from 2014 to 2019 and was party leader in the chamber at the time. He stepped down from his role in 2019.

He was also a renowned footballer, having won medals with his club St Finbarr’s as well as representing his county. His brother Donal is the former Cork hurling boss who led the county to an All-Ireland in 2004.

Sinn Féin party leader Mary Lou McDonald said Des was ‘deeply intelligent, kind, empathetic, and absolutely committed to his political beliefs.’

‘He was a committed lifelong Irish Republican, a true gentleman and unwavering believer in the power of local activism. Des had infectious positivity and a great sense of humour. He made me laugh every time I met him in Cork through many years of campaigning,’ she said.

‘Des O’Grady was salt of earth. He was honest, he was decent and he was humble. He will be greatly missed and never forgotten.’

His former colleagues in Cork County Council also paid tribute to Des ahead of this week’s meeting of the local authority.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF) offered her sympathies to the O’Grady family on behalf of her party. She said he was the leader of Sinn Féin when she first entered Cork County Council.

‘He was hardworking, diligent and knowledgeable councillor and was very affable and kind to his fellow councillors,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

Cllr Cathal Rasmussen (Lab) said he sat beside Des in the Council chamber for five years.

‘It was an interesting time and Des worked very hard for his constituents and his party,’ he said.

Cllr Ted Lucey (FG) said he sat together with Des on the former Blarney Macroom municipal district and offered his sympathy to Des’s family and party colleagues.

Des is survived by his wife Maura and children Jimmy, Colm, Trina and Adrian. He was buried on Monday January 13th following funeral mass at St Oliver’s Cemetery.