Mayor of the County of Cork hosts civic reception for Skibbereen Rowers

May 14th, 2025 2:10 PM

By Southern Star Team

Pictured are, back row, from left: Fintan McCarthy, Olympic Gold Medal winner, Paris Olympics; Aisling Hayes; Séan O'Brien, Skibbereenn Rowing Club; Séan Murran, Chairman Skibbereen Rowing Club; Kelly Oforji; Dominic Casey, rowing coach, Skibbereen Rowing Club and Tom McCarthy, father of Fintan McCarthy; front row, from left: Richard Hosford, founding member, Skibbereen Rowing Club; Cllr. Joe Carroll, Mayor of the County of Cork; Maura Murrell, Chief Executive; Cork County Council and Trish O'Donovan, mother of Gary and Paul O'Donovan. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

THE Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Joe Carroll has hosted a special Civic Reception at Cork County Hall to recognise the outstanding achievements of Skibbereen Rowing Club.

The club, located on the banks of the River Ilen, was founded in 1970 and has produced world-class athletes, including 10 Olympians since 2000.


Pictured are: Cllr. Joe Carroll, Mayor of the County of Cork, making a presentation to Dominic Casey, Skibbereen Rowing Club. (Photo: Brian Lougheed)

 

A Civic Reception is the highest honour the Mayor of the County can give to a group or individual.

It was bestowed upon Olympic medal winners Paul O’Donovan, Gary O’Donovan, Fintan McCarthy and Emily Hegarty and their fellow Olympians Eugene Coakley, Timmy Harnedy, Richard Coakley, Aoife Casey, Lydia Heaphy, Jake McCarthy and their Head Coach Dominic Casey.

Mayor Carroll said, 'It is with immense pride and joy that we celebrate the outstanding achievements of our local heroes, athletes who have not only excelled on the national stage but have also brought international acclaim to Skibbereen and County Cork. These athletes exemplify the spirit of perseverance and are a true inspiration. Skibbereen Rowing Club is a beacon of excellence in Irish and international rowing and has firmly established itself as the most successful rowing club in the country. On behalf of the people of County Cork I would like to extend our deepest gratitude to the athletes and their coaches - in particular, Head Coach Dominic Casey, their families, and supporters who have been part of this wonderful journey.'

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Moira Murrell added, 'Today, we are proud to celebrate the success of our athletes, Skibbereen Rowing Club, and everyone in the community who supports them.  These rowers inspire young people to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.  On behalf of Cork County Council, warm congratulations to all rowers, past and present.  Lá mór bródúil do Chlub Rámhaíochta an Sciobairín , Comhghairdeas.'

(Photo: Brian Lougheed)

*****

