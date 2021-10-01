Masters of Trad present eight online concerts

The Masters of Tradition starts with Martin Hayes’ eagerly-awaited conversation with Bruce Molsky, on Wednesday September 29th, which is the first event of this year’s online festival which runs until November 17th. The full programme can be found at www.westcorkmusic.ie.

The eight concerts will be streamed on Our Concerts Live, a specialised streaming service and technology company that facilitates meaningful connections between artists, organisations and audiences through high-quality virtual artistic experiences.

Bantry House is the venue for the performance by Masters of Tradition’s Artistic Director Martin Hayes, alongside Festival favourites Steve Cooney and David Power on Wednesday October 6th at 8pm.

Other performances include: Christine Tobin, Phil Robson and Francesco Turrisi on Wednesday 13th October 8pm; Marja Gaynor, David Power and John Walsh, Wednesday 20th October 8pm; Doireann Ní Ghríofa, Steve Cooney and Derek Hickey, Wednesday 27th October 8pm; Goodman Trio, Mick O’Brien (uilleann pipes), Aoife Ní Bhriain (fiddle), Emer Mayock (flute), Wednesday 3rd November 8pm, at the Abbeystrewry Church, Skibbereen; Neil Ó Lochlainn group, Immram, Wednesday 10th November 8pm; Martin Hayes, Cormac McCarthy and Brian Donnellan, Wednesday 17th November 8pm.

Each concert will premiere twice: first in Irish Standard Time (GMT +1) and then again in US/Eastern Time. Concerts will be available to view on demand for a period of 48 hours following the North American broadcast. The European Broadcast is at 8pm Irish Standard Time (GMT + 1) and the North American Broadcast is at 8pm ET / US.

For further information, bookings and full details on each event, visit www.westcorkmusic.ie.