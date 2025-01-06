Masks in care settings as covid and flu ‘surge’

MASK wearing is now compulsory in hospital and care settings in West Cork amid an upsurge in flu, Covid, and RSV.

Visiting restrictions are in place in Bantry General Hospital after a surge of patients presenting with respiratory illnesses.

The HSE South said all acute hospitals in the region are experiencing a high number of patients with respiratory viral illnesses, such as Influenza, RSV and Covid.

As a result, hospital visiting times are restricted to visitors only between 6pm and 8pm.

The restrictions include two visitors per patient during these visiting hours and there will be a requirement for all visitors to wear face masks.

Hospitals affected include Bantry General Hospital, Cork University Hospital, Mercy University Hospital, South Infirmary Victoria University Hospital, and Mallow General Hospital.

‘All acute hospitals within the Cork and Kerry region are experiencing a very high number of patients with respiratory viral illnesses. As a result, patients admitted to an acute hospital may have to be transferred to one of our other acute hospitals in the region for treatment,’ a HSE statement said on Tuesday.

Regional Executive Officer HSE South West Dr Andy Phillips said it is vital to slow down the rate of transmission and to protect vulnerable and very sick people.

‘At this time of high community transmission, compulsory mask-wearing use will broaden to include all staff, patients - where feasible - and visitors to HSE sites in Cork and Kerry. This includes acute hospitals and community settings such as Community Hospitals and Primary Care Centres,’ said Dr Phillips.

‘I know we all want to support and visit our loved ones when they are in hospital, but you must wear a mask. Please do not visit if you are feeling unwell or have any signs of a respiratory infection. You are protecting everyone in that hospital or community care unit by staying at home.’

Dr Phillips asked that patients with non-emergency conditions ‘seek assistance from other parts of the health service’, including visiting a pharmacy for advice on common minor illnesses.

This week Cork Kerry Community Healthcare held free nasal flu vaccine walk-in clinics in Bantry for children aged 2-17 in a bid to stall the spread.