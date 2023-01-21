Mary is guest at fundraising event in Skibb

TV presenter Mary Kennedy is the special guest at a fundraising lunch in Skibbereen next month.

The former face of RTÉ’s Nationwide programme will attend the lunch hosted by Breakthrough Cancer Research on Saturday, February 11th at the West Cork Hotel.

All funds raised through the event will go towards the charity which has strong West Cork ties. It funds Cork Cancer Research Centre which was set up by the late Prof Gerry O’Sullivan from Caheragh. Gerry died from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer now being researched by them.

A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘Since our inception we continue to focus our research on developing treatments for poor prognosis and incurable cancers, and over the last number of years we have brought eight cancer treatments from the laboratory to clinical trial. This includes the recently opened trial for patients with chemo resistant oesophageal cancer, the ongoing trial for patients with basal cell carcinomas and recent trials for colorectal cancer and malignant melanoma. These investigator led trials are examples of how incredible public support can help translate ideas in the lab directly to patients in the clinic.

‘Breakthrough Cancer Research has already and is continuing to make a huge difference. More and more people are now surviving cancer than ever before. Yet, sadly, there are still some cancers that have not seen such advances and the long term survival rates remain tragically low. We’re on a mission to change this.

‘We want to disrupt cancer’s future and save lives, one breakthrough at a time.’

The funds raised from the West Cork Lunch will fund world class researchers as they tackle the most difficult to cure cancers, to deliver better futures sooner. The lunch will feature a drinks reception, three course meal, and music, as well as stalls to brows.

‘Not only have you a chance to win amazing prizes and bring home your gorgeous goody bag you will be safe in the knowledge that you are helping Breakthrough Cancer Research make more survivors,’ said the spokesperson.

Tickets cost €75 and are available by emailing [email protected]

You can also contact 021 4226655 or bit.ly/westcorklunch.