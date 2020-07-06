Mary and Joe pledge to work as a team for the good of the county

NEWLY elected County Mayor Cllr Mary Linehan Foley – who is the county’s third female mayor – quoted both Apple’s Steve Jobs and Michelle Obama in her acceptance speech.

The Youghal-based independent councillor was elected unopposed at the annual meeting after being nominated by fellow independent councillor Declan Hurley and seconded by Cllr Seamus McGrath (FF).

The mother of five and former Mayor of Youghal – the first female to take that role – pledged to uphold the principles of the office and represent the people of Cork to the best of her ability.

‘When you work at something you truly care about you don’t have to be pushed, the vision pulls you. That’s how I feel about this role,’ said Cllr Linehan Foley.

‘I look forward to working with you all over the coming year to advance a vision to provide world class services and supports to our communities and to make our county the best place in the world to live, work, visit an do business in,’ said Cllr Linehan Foley.

County Mayor Cllr Linehan Foley said that she will be a different mayor in some ways and added that she was so proud as a woman to be taking up the post.

She praised outgoing mayor, Cllr Ian Doyle, who took over the role in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new mayor also singled out for mention his predecessor Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan, and Deputy Mayor Cllr Martin Coughlan.

Meanwhile, Skibbereen-based Fianna Fáil councillor Joe Carroll was elected Deputy Mayor unopposed after being nominated by his colleague, Cllr Seamus McGrath. This was seconded by Cllr Declan Hurley.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Carroll congratulated the incoming mayor who he said from the very start of her political careers she proved she was a determined lady.

‘I hope to be an able Deputy Mayor. You can depend on me and I’m sure we will make a good team,’ said Joe.