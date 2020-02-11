Mark’s over the moo-n at chance to work on New Zealand dairy farm

A NEWCESTOWN student is to spend five months on a dairy farm in New Zealand this summer having received a much sought after travel bursary.

Mark Shorten – a third-year Dairy Business student at UCD – is one of two students from Cork to received the PWE (Professional Work Experience) travel bursaries which are presented by the Agricultural Society Association (ASA) and the Irish Farmers Journal.

The bursaries encourage students to expand their knowledge of the global agri-food sector by gaining practical experience while travelling overseas.

Mark will learn about large-scale dairying and grass management while in New Zealand.

‘I’ve always been really interested in dairying, having come from a farming background so I can’t wait to travel to the North and South Island and to experience this aspect of the agriculture industry in a different location,’ said Mark.

‘This will enrich my own understanding and help me in my final studies and career opportunities. I would like to thank both UCD and the Irish Farmers Journal for selecting me as a recipient of this bursary.’

This is the fifth year of this joint initiative and according to Seamus O’Mahony, ASA President, the standard of applications was extremely impressive.

‘We look forward to receiving updates from the six students throughout their time overseas,’ said Seamus.

As a student of St Brogan’s College in Bandon, Mark along with Conor Lehane were crowned the Certified Irish Angus Beef School competition winners in 2018.

The other Cork recipient of the travel bursaries is Edel Cashman from Carrigtwohill who is in UCD and in her third year studying Animal & Crop Production. She will travel to Canterbury in New Zealand this month where she will spend 16 weeks on a dairy farm.

