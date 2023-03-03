March clinics for HPV vaccine catch-up campaign

HPV vaccinations will be available in West Cork ahead of International HPV Awareness Day, which takes place this Sunday, March 4th.
Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is calling on people who haven't had their HPV vaccine to make an appointment under The Laura Brennan HPV Vaccination Catch-Up Programme.
The programme gives people who were eligible, but may have missed out in school, a chance to get the vaccine.
It is open to all females who have completed second-level school and are 24 years old or younger, all females in 2nd-6th year of secondary school, and all males in 2nd-4th year (or 5th year if they have skipped transition year).
The catch-up clinics will be held across the country with new dates added regularly. Those interested must make an appointment via the HSE's online portal.
Confirmed dates with appointment times available in West Cork include:
Bandon GAA Mobile Vaccination Unit, Bandon GAA Grounds, Charlie Hurley Park, New Rd, Cloghmacsimon, P72 HF53
- Tuesday March 7th: 10am-12pm
- Tuesday March 14th: 10am-12pm
Clonakilty GAA Mobile Vaccination Unit, Clonakilty GAA Grounds, Ahamilla, P85 WN84
- Tuesday March 7th: 2pm-4pm
- Tuesday March 14th: 2pm-4pm
Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43
- Wednesday March 8th: 2pm-3pm
Bantry Newtown Vaccination Centre, P75 H304
- Friday, March 3rd: 2pm-3pm
- Friday March 10th: 2pm-3pm
