Man with new kidney stole ham, butter and dog food

A DISTRICT court judge told a man with 15 previous convictions for theft, who recently received a new kidney, that the court will keep him on a leash until sentencing.

Judge James McNulty made the comment when convicting Piotr Barglik of the theft of ham, butter and dog food from a Bandon supermarket.

Mr Barglik of 15 North Main Street, Bandon pleaded guilty to the theft offence at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told the court that the offence happened in Lidl in Bandon on March 18th last at 1.37pm when the defendant entered the supermarket and put the food items and dog food, valued at €13.92, into a bag and left without paying for the items.

‘Management contacted the gardaí and he was identified from the CCTV. When later interviewed by gardaí he admitted the offence,’ said Sgt O’Sullivan.

The court heard that he has 21 previous, convictions including 15 for theft.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is Polish and has been before the court before. He said Mr Barglik had a significant kidney problem, but received a transplant and is now on weekly treatment.

Judge McNulty said this was great news and hopes that he minds himself. Mr Taaffe said his client has learnt a lesson and that he has been given lots of opportunities by the court.

‘He now knows he’s beyond the last chance saloon. He is sober here today,’ said Mr Taaffe, who acknowledged that his client did struggle to stay sober before the transplant.

‘With his record, it doesn’t look good. He looks well and this court will keep him on a leash so I will convict him and defer sentencing,’ said Judge McNulty.

‘He’s fit and well to go to prison and he’s reoffending.’

He remanded him on continuing bail to appear in court again on January 19th next for his first review.

‘Gardaí have liberty to re-enter the matter with just 48 hours’ notice if he re-offends between now and then,’ he added.