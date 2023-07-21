Man who killed mother’s partner gets 13 years’ jail

THE 43-year-old man who pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his mother's partner in Skibbereen was today jailed today for 13 years.

Andrew Nash, of Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary, was on trial charged with the murder of British national Ustic, on a date unknown between September 24th and 25th 2017 at High Street in Skibbereen.

The Cork court heard that Jonathan Ustic died from blunt force trauma after Andrew Nash attacked him and dropped a sofa on him in his rented home.

Nash, from Parnell Street, Thurles, Co Tipperary, last week pleaded guilty to manslaughter and expressed remorse and regret for the killing.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath described the attack as violent and sustained.

Andrew Nash had said in court that he was deeply ashamed and disgusted with himself and wanted to apologise for killing Jon Ustic.

Today’s court, sitting in Dublin, heard that Nash was a father of five with seven grandchildren. He has 42 previous convictions, with most linked to an alcohol problem.

Mr Justice McGrath sentenced him to 14 years in prison with the final year suspended.

He also sympathised with Mr Ustic's family, including his daughter, who said in her victim impact statement that she would never forgive Nash.