Man who broke Covid lockdown rules jailed

A MAN appeared in custody at Skibbereen District Court on two charges – one of which was an outstanding prosecution for a breach of the Covid lockdown regulations.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, represented the accused Dylan Fahy of 2, Hillcrest, Skibbereen, who pleaded guilty to attending his own 21st birthday party in his own home on May 11th, 2021. Judge John King imposed a €1,000 penalty on the accused for that offence.

Gda Karen O’Flynn also gave evidence at the court in relation to a charge that Dylan Fahy was in possession of cannabis at Ard Carrig, Skibbereen, on May 10th 2021.

John King observed that detection occurred the day before his 21st and he sentenced the accused to five months imprisonment – a penalty that is to run concurrent with the sentence already being served. Gda O’Flynn said she was on patrol on the evening of May 10th 2021 when she saw the accused jump behind a garden wall, then jump out again, and run away.

The garda said she searched the area and found cannabis, worth about €20, a red grinder and cigarette papers.

Gda O’Flynn said she subsequently spoke to the accused and she told the judge he was unco-operative.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy said the accused has seven previous convictions for drug possession and three previous convictions for having drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.