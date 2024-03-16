Man was sold bogus insurance

A MAN who left Russian-occupied Crimea and took up residence in Castletownbere believed he was insured when stopped by gardaí, but subsequently found out he had been sold a bogus policy.

Flor Murphy, solicitor, appeared at Bantry District Court on behalf of Lenur Gubaidullin (25) of 6, Chapel Lane, Castletownbere, who escaped Crimea to avoid conscription to the Russian army.

The accused, who had been involved in a minor road traffic incident at Main Street in Castletownbere, reported the matter to gardaí on October 3rd 2023 because he believed he was in the right and had insurance.

Mr Murphy said his client got the insurance information through a WhatsApp support group and paid €500 to a company in Limerick.

‘When he was told he wasn’t insured, he stopped driving,’ said Mr Murphy. Appealing for leniency, the solicitor said his client – married with one child and another on the way – had no intention of committing an offence.

‘He was a mechanic in Crimea and has completed his Safe Pass course,’ said Mr Murphy.

He also pointed out that his client, in receipt of social welfare, has volunteered to work locally. Judge James McNulty imposed a €500 fine, but he did not impose a driving ban.