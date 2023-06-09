Man was ‘fond of the drink’ and headbutted a shop assistant

A KINSALE man ended up assaulting a shop assistant after he was refused service due to his drunkenness and his aggressive nature, a court heard.

Cian O’Driscoll of 2 St Eltin’s Crescent, Kinsale pleaded guilty to assault and two counts of criminal damage in Kinsale lastOctober.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that on October 1st last at 9pm the defendant and another man entered the 1601 Off Licence, while drunk and were aggressive inside.

‘He headbutted the shop assistant, Wolfgang Dam, and they left and then broke a front window of The Market Garden on Pearse Street, causing over €200 of damage,’ said Sgt Mulcahy.

‘They then went to The Glen area and caused over €300 worth of damage to a Mercedes car, but that figure later went up to €750.’

The court heard that the total amount of damage caused was €954, which was handed into court. Mr O’Driscoll has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client lives on his own and has a fondness for alcohol, which led to his aggression on that night and that he can’t drink.

‘He hasn’t drank after that night and doesn’t intend to again. He had broken out that night, having given it up,’ said Mr Taaffe.

Judge John King asked why the defendant headbutted Mr Dam, and was told because he was drunk and refused service.

‘Was he out of his mind?’ asked Judge King, who also asked if he has a problem with alcohol.

Mr Taaffe said his client is in counselling and has youth workers engaging with him.

Judge King convicted and fined him €500 and remanded him on continuing bail to July 20th to have the money in court.